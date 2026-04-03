THE CRUCIBLE, FOOTLOOSE and More Set for Market House Theatre's 2026-27 Season

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Market House Theatre has unveiled its 63rd season, themed "The Act of Community," a lineup of productions exploring connection, courage, and the ways people come together through shared experience.

The 2026-2027 season features five productions in its Signature Series: Come From Away, The Crucible, It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, Our Town, and Footloose. Each production will run for three weekends, expanding audience access and engagement throughout the season.

The season opens in September with Come From Away, the acclaimed musical based on the true story of a small town that welcomed thousands of stranded airline passengers following the events of September 11. In October, Arthur Miller's The Crucible examines fear, accusation, and the consequences of mass hysteria. The holiday season brings It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, a nostalgic retelling of the beloved story through the lens of a 1940s radio broadcast.

In the spring, Thornton Wilder's Our Town offers a timeless reflection on everyday life and the beauty found in ordinary moments. The season concludes in June with Footloose, the high-energy musical about youth, expression, and a community learning how to move forward together.

In the lead-up to the announcement, Market House Theatre partnered with the National Quilt Museum on a community-driven teaser campaign. The series featured five curated quilts as visual clues to the season's productions, highlighting the shared storytelling traditions of theatre and quilting and reinforcing the season's central theme.

Located in downtown Paducah, Kentucky, Market House Theatre has served the region for more than six decades, producing a wide range of theatrical works while fostering community engagement through the arts.

Season subscriptions are now available, offering patrons the best value and priority access to seating for all five Signature Series productions.

COME FROM AWAY

September 3–20, 2026

PLAYTIME PRESENTS PINOCCHIO

September 10–12, 2026

RIVER CITY GHOST TOURS

October 2–31, 2026

THE CRUCIBLE

October 15 – November 1, 2026

THE BREACH

November 6 & 7, 2026

THE HUNDRED DRESSES

November 12–15, 2026

IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY

December 3–20, 2026

PLAYTIME PRESENTS THE MITTEN

January 14–16, 2027

MURDER MYSTERY DINNER EXPERIENCE

February 5–20, 2027

DISNEY’S NEWSIES JR.

February 25 – March 7, 2027

PLAYTIME PRESENTS THE THREE LITTLE PIGS

March 11–13, 2027

OUR TOWN

April 15 – May 2, 2027

PLAYTIME PRESENTS SLEEPING BEAUTY

May 13–15, 2027

FOOTLOOSE

June 3–20, 2027