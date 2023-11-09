Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards

SENSE AND SENSIBILITY Comes to Kentucky Shakespeare in January

Performances run January 6-14, 2024.

By: Nov. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 2 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 3 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards Photo 4 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards

SENSE AND SENSIBILITY Comes to Kentucky Shakespeare in January

Kentucky Shakespeare returns to the Kentucky Center Bombard Theater January 6-14, 2024 with Kate Hamill's playful adaptation of Jane Austen's beloved classic novel.

 

The production is directed by Kentucky Shakespeare Associate Artistic Director Amy Attaway. She describes the production, “Following the success of our 2023 sold-out run of Hamill's Pride and Prejudice, we are eager to share another of her joyful Austen adaptations. This timeless story of love and betrayal takes on a breathless new life in this production. The sensible Elinor, played by Mollie Murk, and passionate Marianne, played by Brittany ‘BeeBee' Patillo, will make their way in a swirling world of gossip, heartbreak, and the pressure to be perfect, keeping each other afloat with their true sisterly devotion.”

 

Kentucky Shakespeare's Sense and Sensibility features a ten-member cast: Brittany “BeeBee” Patillo as Marianne Dashwood and Mollie Murk as Elinor Dashwood, with Zachary Burrell as John Dashwood/Willoughby, Brandi Hill as Lucy Steele/Lady Middleton/Thomas, Justin Jackson as Edward Ferrars/Robert Ferras, Abigail Bailey Maupin as Mrs. Dashwood/Anne Steele/Miss Grey, Gregory Maupin as Colonel Brandon, Jennifer Pennington as Mrs. Jennings/Mrs. Ferras, Neill Robertson as Sir John Middleton/Fanny, and introducing Leilani Bracey as Margaret Dashwood. Jesse AlFord is the Lighting Designer, Eric Allgeier is the Scenic Designer, Laura Ellis is the Sound Designer, and Donna Lawrence-Downs is the Costume Designer, with properties by Ryan Bennett, dialect coaching by Joy Lanceta Coronel, and choreography by Ari Calvano. Emily Burns is the Stage Manager.




RELATED STORIES - Louisville

1
SENSE AND SENSIBILITY Comes to Kentucky Shakespeare in January Photo
SENSE AND SENSIBILITY Comes to Kentucky Shakespeare in January

Kentucky Shakespeare returns to the Kentucky Center Bombard Theater January 6-14, 2024 with Kate Hamill's playful adaptation of Jane Austen's beloved classic novel.

2
Cast Set For HELLO, DOLLY! at the Carnegie Photo
Cast Set For HELLO, DOLLY! at the Carnegie

Casting has been announced for HELLO, DOLLY! at the Carnegie, the blockbuster Broadway hit bursting with romance, humor, and some of the greatest songs in musical theater history.

3
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards Photo
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards

Voting is now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

4
Chris Isaak Brings the Its Almost Christmas Tour to the Brown Theatre Next Month Photo
Chris Isaak Brings the It's Almost Christmas Tour to the Brown Theatre Next Month

Chris Isaak – It’s Almost Christmas Tour comes to the Brown Theatre (315 West Broadway) next month.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, SHE LOVES ME Lyricist Sheldon Harnick Celebrated At Star-Studded Memorial Video
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, SHE LOVES ME Lyricist Sheldon Harnick Celebrated At Star-Studded Memorial
MIND MANGLER Gets Ready to Make Magic Off-Broadway Video
MIND MANGLER Gets Ready to Make Magic Off-Broadway
The Teen Critcs Fall In Love with HERE LIES LOVE Video
The Teen Critcs Fall In Love with HERE LIES LOVE
View all Videos

Louisville SHOWS
A CHRISTMAS CAROL THE MUSICAL in Louisville A CHRISTMAS CAROL THE MUSICAL
Derby Dinner Playhouse (11/09-12/31)PHOTOS
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in Louisville Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Carson Center (6/30-6/30)
A Christmas Carol in Louisville A Christmas Carol
Highview Arts Center (12/07-11/19)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You