SENSE AND SENSIBILITY Comes to Kentucky Shakespeare in January

Kentucky Shakespeare returns to the Kentucky Center Bombard Theater January 6-14, 2024 with Kate Hamill's playful adaptation of Jane Austen's beloved classic novel.

The production is directed by Kentucky Shakespeare Associate Artistic Director Amy Attaway. She describes the production, “Following the success of our 2023 sold-out run of Hamill's Pride and Prejudice, we are eager to share another of her joyful Austen adaptations. This timeless story of love and betrayal takes on a breathless new life in this production. The sensible Elinor, played by Mollie Murk, and passionate Marianne, played by Brittany ‘BeeBee' Patillo, will make their way in a swirling world of gossip, heartbreak, and the pressure to be perfect, keeping each other afloat with their true sisterly devotion.”

Kentucky Shakespeare's Sense and Sensibility features a ten-member cast: Brittany “BeeBee” Patillo as Marianne Dashwood and Mollie Murk as Elinor Dashwood, with Zachary Burrell as John Dashwood/Willoughby, Brandi Hill as Lucy Steele/Lady Middleton/Thomas, Justin Jackson as Edward Ferrars/Robert Ferras, Abigail Bailey Maupin as Mrs. Dashwood/Anne Steele/Miss Grey, Gregory Maupin as Colonel Brandon, Jennifer Pennington as Mrs. Jennings/Mrs. Ferras, Neill Robertson as Sir John Middleton/Fanny, and introducing Leilani Bracey as Margaret Dashwood. Jesse AlFord is the Lighting Designer, Eric Allgeier is the Scenic Designer, Laura Ellis is the Sound Designer, and Donna Lawrence-Downs is the Costume Designer, with properties by Ryan Bennett, dialect coaching by Joy Lanceta Coronel, and choreography by Ari Calvano. Emily Burns is the Stage Manager.