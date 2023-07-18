Regional Premiere Of THE PROM Comes to The Henry Clay Theatre Next Month

Performances and the cast have been revealed for the regional premiere of the musical The Prom. Each performance at The Henry Clay Theatre August 11 - 26 will include a community Prom experience complete with refreshments for sale, photo opportunities, a Prom royalty selection, along with dancing before the show and at intermission. In the spirit of the show, attendees are encouraged to dress in their most authentic Prom attire. Tickets to all fourteen performances are now on sale at Click Here starting at $29.

Four fading Broadway Stars are in desperate need of a new stage. When they hear that trouble is brewing for a small-town Indiana prom — and press is involved — they put a spotlight on the issue...and themselves. The town's parents want to keep the dance on the straight and narrow — but when one student wants to bring her girlfriend to the prom, the entire town has a date with destiny. The Prom won the 2019 Drama Desk Winner For Outstanding Musical and was also nominated for 7 Tony Awards.

“It's a joy to finally realize this partnership with our good friends at Pandora Productions to bring this funny, sweet, and important musical to the stage for the first time in our area,” said Hall. “The Prom aligns with both organizations' missions to educate and elevate young artists in our city while providing opportunity and access to work with true theatre professionals.”

Drury adds, “We've been working to collaborate with ACT Louisville Productions since before the pandemic. I can't think of a better pair of organizations to present the Regional Premiere of an amazing show about acceptance and love. It's a total celebration of our friends who live in rural areas trying to live as their true selves. This show holds up a mirror to injustices based on differences and it will make a tremendous difference to the audiences who see it.”

The Prom will be directed by Brian Gligor, a New York-based theatre artist who has worked all over the world. Brian taught acting technique and theatre history at Wesleyan University and University of Tennessee. He played Mark in the original National and Japan tours of RENT, and has also appeared on 30 Rock, Guiding Light, One Life to Live, and All My Children. We are so excited for the experience and vision Brian will bring to this production.”

The Prom will have fourteen performances August 11-26 at The Henry Clay, located in Downtown Louisville at 604 S 3rd St, Louisville, KY 40202. Tickets are on sale now online at Click Here starting at $29.

CREATIVE TEAM

Producers: Randy Blevins, Michael J. Drury, and Beth Craig Hall

Director: Brian Gligor

Musical Director: Angie Hopperton

Choreographer: Daniel Scofield

Stage Manager: Azariah Taylor

Sound Designer/Engineer: Stephan Carpenter

Lighting Designer: Nick Dent

Costume Designer: Susan Neason Toy

Properties Designer: Azariah Taylor

Hair and Makeup Designer: Deidre Brooks

Set Builder: Rob Gagnon

Assistant Stage Manager: Josh Bowling

Ticketing Manager: Robert Kingery

Stage Management Intern: Jesse Leezer

CAST

Emma Nolan: Annie Weible

Alyssa Greene: Jericah Greene

Dee Dee Allen: Heidi Platt

Barry Glickman: Michael J. Drury

Trent Oliver: Robert Kingery

Angie Dickinson: Emily Schroering

Marion Hawkins: Jason Brent Button

Mrs. Greene: Sage Martin

Sheldon Saperstein: Zachary Trinkle

Shelby: Grace Cuenca

Kaylee: Rachel Disney

Nick: Field Oldham

Kevin: T Russell

Company:

Grayson Boehm, Keegan Conner, Maggie Hugues, Mariah Jones, Aliya McCoy, Eliza Smith