Pandora Productions Will Present the Regional Premiere of CHOIR BOY

Pandora Productions, Louisville's only theatre company dedicated and most trusted to tell the stories of the LGBTQ community, is pleased to announce the regional premier of the 4 time Tony award nominee: Choir Boy. Sponsored by Scott Schaftlein and Andrew Newton and penned by Tarell Alvin McCraney (Moonlight, Brothers Size) explores being different in less than ideal surroundings.

The Charles R. Drew Prep School for Boys is dedicated to the creation of strong, ethical black men. The sweet harmonies of spirituals and gospel unite the fractious voices of the young men but when they raise their voices in unison, they offer a glimpse of a world in which the cruelty that can divide and destroy is dissolved in a graceful order. Choir Boy will be presented at the Henry Clay Theatre in the historic Henry Clay building located at 604 South Third Street, 3rd Floor, Downtown Louisville. Guest Director, Alonzo Richmond, leads the cast with Choreography by Alfie Jones and Musical Direction by Troy Bell. It stars Shaquille Townes as Pharus, Marcus Fischer, William Strauss, Leondre North, Sadik Mohammad, Adam Byrd, Yehuda Jai Husband and Philip Clemons.

Choir Boy will run January 10, 11, 16, 17, 18, 23, 24, 25 at 7:30 p.m.; January 19 at 5:30 p.m. with the only matinee on January 12 at 2:30 p.m. Advanced tickets are $22 and are available online at PandoraProds.org or by calling 502.216.5502. Tickets are also available at the door for $25.





