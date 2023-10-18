Kentucky Shakespeare Extends THE WOMAN IN BLACK

After selling out all four weeks of the October run of their production of The Woman in Black, Kentucky Shakespeare has added an additional fifth week of the run October 30-November 5.

Continuing their tradition of a fall performance for Halloween, Kentucky Shakespeare presents the hit ghost play The Woman in Black at their Old Louisville Headquarters. Stephen Mallatratt's stage adaptation of Susan Hill's novel was one of the longest-running stage plays in London's West End, playing 13,000 performances over 33 years, before it closed in March 2023.

The production will run for an additional seven performances at 616 Myrtle Street inside Kentucky Shakespeare's headquarters in historic Old Louisville. Directed by Kentucky Shakespeare Producing Artistic Director Matt Wallace, it stars veteran Kentucky Shakespeare actors Zachary Burrell and Jon Huffman. Jesse AlFord is the Lighting Designer, Karl Anderson is the Scenic Designer, Laura Ellis is the Sound Designer, Donna Lawrence-Downs is the Costume Designer, with dialect coaching by Joy Lanceta Coronel.

The play follows a lawyer obsessed with a curse that he believes has been cast over him and his family by a specter. He engages a skeptical young actor to help him tell his terrifying story and exorcise the fear that grips his soul. It all begins innocently enough, but then, as they reach further into his darkest memories, they find themselves caught up in a world of eerie marshes, moaning winds, and an increasingly spooky mystery.