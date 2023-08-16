James 'Murr' Murray is Coming to Louisville

Outback Presents announced that James Murray, best known as “Murr” on the hit TV show Impractical Jokers on truTv and The Misery Index on TBS will embark on a solo comedy tour. The tour begins in Atlanta, Ga on September 8 and will come to the Brown Theatre in Louisville, KY on Saturday, October 21 at 7:00PM.

James Murray is a writer, executive producer, and comedian. For more than a decade, Murr and his lifelong friends Sal, Joe & Q have been making audiences laugh across the country—and now he’s bringing the laughs to you! Murr Live is a hysterical INTERACTIVE stand-up comedy show like you've never seen! Hangout with Murr as he tells funny stories, shows off his own personal never-before-seen videos from Impractical Jokers, and plays Impractical Jokers LIVE with the audience!

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, August 18, 10AM local time at KentuckyPerformingArts.org