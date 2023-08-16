James 'Murr' Murray is Coming to Louisville

The tour begins in Atlanta, Ga on September 8 and will come to the Brown Theatre in Louisville, KY on Saturday, October 21 at 7:00PM.

By: Aug. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Review: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Presented by Drag Daddy Productions and The Chicken Coop Photo 1 Review: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Presented by Drag Daddy Productions and The Chicken Coop
Photos: Broadway Veterans And Rising Stars Lead MEMPHIS At The Lexington Theatre Company Photo 2 Photos: Broadway Veterans And Rising Stars Lead MEMPHIS At The Lexington Theatre Company
THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Will Return on National Tour to More Than 25 Cities Photo 3 THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Will Return on National Tour to More Than 25 Cities
Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale! Photo 4 Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale!

James 'Murr' Murray is Coming to Louisville

 Outback Presents announced that James Murray, best known as “Murr” on the hit TV show Impractical Jokers on truTv and The Misery Index on TBS will embark on a solo comedy tour. The tour begins in Atlanta, Ga on September 8 and will come to the Brown Theatre in Louisville, KY on Saturday, October 21 at 7:00PM.

 

James Murray is a writer, executive producer, and comedian.  For more than a decade, Murr and his lifelong friends Sal, Joe & Q have been making audiences laugh across the country—and now he’s bringing the laughs to you! Murr Live is a hysterical INTERACTIVE stand-up comedy show like you've never seen! Hangout with Murr as he tells funny stories, shows off his own personal never-before-seen videos from Impractical Jokers, and plays Impractical Jokers LIVE with the audience!

 

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, August 18, 10AM local time at KentuckyPerformingArts.org

 




RELATED STORIES - Louisville

1
Mark Normand Brings YA DONT SAY Tour to Louisville Photo
Mark Normand Brings YA DON'T SAY Tour to Louisville

Hot on the heels of his critically-lauded Netflix special, comedian Mark Normand has announced 30 dates in 2023 for his first major theatre tour, Ya Don’t Say Tour, and will include stops in Los Angeles, Dallas, Washington D.C. and his hometown of New Orleans, LA. 

2
Kentucky Performing Arts Names New Vice President Of Education And Community Photo
Kentucky Performing Arts Names New Vice President Of Education And Community

Kentucky Performing Arts (KPA) has announced that Nick Covault has been promoted to Vice President of Education and Community. Covault has served as executive director of the Kentucky Governor's School for the Arts (GSA) since 2016 and has been with Kentucky Performing Arts, a nonprofit 501(c)(3), since 2010.

3
Review: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Presented by Drag Daddy Productions and The Chicken Coop Photo
Review: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Presented by Drag Daddy Productions and The Chicken Coop

What did our critic think of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at Drag Daddy Productions And The Chicken Coop? Every once in awhile, a show comes around that manages to wedge its self in the center of a triple vin-diagram, overlapping in critical acclaim, commercial success, and the hardest to crack, overwhelmingly beloved by the theater community. I’d venture to say that Jesus Christ Superstar is one of those rare shows to land in the center of this hypothetical chart. The theatre community adores Jesus Christ Superstar as a musical, which is part of the reason it’s had such a long life and had continued to be produced for the better part of the last 50 years. 

4
Photos: Broadway Veterans And Rising Stars Lead MEMPHIS At The Lexington Theatre Company Photo
Photos: Broadway Veterans And Rising Stars Lead MEMPHIS At The Lexington Theatre Company

The Lexington Theatre Company (The Lex) brings Broadway and Rising Stars together for Memphis, playing August 3-6 in Lexington, Kentucky. See photos from the production!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scott's Broadway Wishes Come True Video Video: How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scott's Broadway Wishes Come True
Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan Video
Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan
Bradley Cooper Plays Leonard Bernstein in MAESTRO Film Teaser Video
Bradley Cooper Plays Leonard Bernstein in MAESTRO Film Teaser
Exclusive: Erin Davie Sings 'To Build A Home' from THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Video
Exclusive: Erin Davie Sings 'To Build A Home' from THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
View all Videos

Louisville SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Satisfied Mind
SH'MA Theatre Group (8/27-8/30)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BUDDY - THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY
Derby Dinner Playhouse (8/16-9/24)PHOTOS CAST
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You