Verdi's UN BALLO IN MASCHERA to be Presented by Guild Opera Company in Canoga Park

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Guild Opera Company presents Verdi's Un ballo in maschera (A Masked Ball) April 24 and 25 at River of the Valley in Canoga Park.

Step into a world of masked intrigue and forbidden love with Un ballo in maschera (A Masked Ball), Giuseppe Verdi's gripping opera where political tension and raw human emotion collide. Audiences are invited to an unforgettable evening where destiny unfolds beneath the cover of disguise.

At the heart of the story is Riccardo, a noble and conscientious ruler burdened by a dangerous secret-his love for Amelia, the wife of his closest friend and prime minister, Renato. Seeking answers, Riccardo disguises himself and visits the mysterious fortune-teller Ulrica. There, he learns two chilling truths: Amelia shares his love, and the next man to shake his hand will be his killer.

As passion intensifies and loyalties fracture, Renato's discovery of the forbidden affair drives him into a spiral of jealousy and revenge. What follows is a deadly conspiracy that propels the story toward its inevitable and tragic conclusion.

Inspired by the real-life assassination of King Gustav III of Sweden in 1792 and reimagined in a turn-of-the-century European duchy, Un ballo in maschera builds toward a masked ball where identities are concealed and destinies revealed.

The principal cast includes Felipe Prado as Riccardo, Emma Berggren as Amelia, and Carlos Oliva as Renato. Tiffany Carmel appears as Ulrica, with Amanda Moir and Kang Na-Young sharing the role of Oscar. Denis Suborov performs as Silvano, while Frederic Lee and Kordağ Mehmet Kılıç share the role of Samuel. Alexei Helmbock and Chase Yun share the role of Tom, and Joseph Bautista appears as the Judge.

Directed by Gabriel Reoyo Pazos with musical direction by Helen Wu.

With sweeping melodies, emotional depth, and dramatic intensity, Verdi's masterpiece promises an evening of romance, suspense, and unforgettable music. For more information: www.guildopera.org