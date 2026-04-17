THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU Tickets Available at the El Capitan Theatre

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Tickets are on sale now for Lucasfilm’s “The Mandalorian and Grogu” at the El Capitan Theatre. The screenings will offer a laser and light show preshow for guests, as well as statue and mural wall photo ops. Guests can purchase here and here. All seats are reserved.

The run will begin with preview screenings on Thursday, May 21st at 4:00 pm, and 10:55 pm. During Saturday and Sunday of opening weekend, guests will receive one randomly selected “The Mandalorian and Grogu” themed Limited Edition 500 pin. There are 5 pins in the set.

The Opening Night screening for Lucasfilm’s “The Mandalorian and Grogu” will take place at 7:30pm on Thursday, May 21st, with 2 different ticket packages. The Mandalorian Pack is $75 and includes a Reserved Ticket, Priority Entry, The Mandalorian Funko POP!, “The Mandalorian and Grogu” Hat, Popcorn, Fountain Drink and Event Credential. General Tickets are $30 and include a Reserved ticket, “The Mandalorian and Grogu” Hat, and Event Credential.

Additionally, a Fan Event screening will take place at 7:30pm on Friday, May 22nd, with 2 different ticket packages. The Grogu Pack is $75 and includes a Reserved Ticket, Priority Entry, Grogu Funko POP!, Grogu Ear Headband, Popcorn, Fountain Drink and Event Credential. General Tickets are $30 and includes a Reserved ticket, Grogu Ear Headband and Event Credential

There are two special ticket offers for “The Mandalorian and Grogu.” A Clan of Two Pack is available for $36 and includes two tickets. The Foundling is available for $50 and includes one ticket, one small popcorn, one small fountain drink, one Grogu cushion, and one Grogu ear headband. Quantities are limited for both packages, while supplies last. Specialty concession items will be available for purchase for ticketed guests, while supplies last.

Daily showtimes for Lucasfilm’s “The Mandalorian and Grogu” May 22 – June 14 are 9:00am, 12:30pm, 4:00pm, and 7:30pm. A 10:55pm screening will be available Thursday May 21 – Sunday May 24. Tickets are $24 for adults and $21 for children and seniors.

A Sensory Inclusive Screening is available on Wednesday June 3 at 7:30pm. An Open Caption screening is available on Sunday June 7 at 12:30pm. A Spanish Dubbed screening is available Saturday June 6 at 12:30pm.

Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu”is an all-new Star Wars adventure opening exclusively in theaters May 22, 2026. The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu.

Directed by Jon Favreau, “Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu” also stars Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White, is written by Jon Favreau & Dave Filoni & Noah Kloor, and is produced by Jon Favreau, p.g.a., Kathleen Kennedy, p.g.a., Dave Filoni, p.g.a., and Ian Bryce, p.g.a., with Karen Gilchrist, John Bartnicki, and Carrie Beck serving as

executive producers. The music is composed by Ludwig Göransson.

Photo Credit: © & ™ LUCASFILM LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.