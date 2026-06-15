THE HOUR OF THE STAR Solo Adaptation to Make LA Debut at The Broadwater

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Brazilian artist Bruna Fachetti is set to debut a one-woman adaptation of Clarice Lispector's acclaimed novella, "The Hour of the Star." This deeply personal production, directed by Alex Tietre, brings to life the story of Macabéa, a young woman from Brazil's Northeast , and explores themes of identity, poverty, and belonging. This production will be performed at The Broadwater July 25 to August 1st.

Audiences will witness Fachetti embodying six different characters, merging narration with performance to illuminate an overlooked life on stage. In keeping with the themes of the work, the production incorporates recycled materials into its costume and scenic design. This creative choice supports sustainability while embodying the soul of the story. Macabéa exists on the margins-overlooked, undervalued, and nearly invisible. By transforming discarded materials into scenography and props, the production visually reflects her condition, demonstrating that what society casts aside can still hold meaning, beauty, and life.

Clarice Lispector's novella, first published in 1977, follows Macabéa, a poor typist who dreams of a better life in Rio de Janeiro. Narrated by the introspective Rodrigo S.M., the story is a meditation on human dignity, invisibility, and the right to be heard. This adaptation honors Lispector's legacy by bringing her poetic, philosophical prose to the stage and reintroducing her work to new audiences.

The adaptation remains true to Lispector's emotional and philosophical essence while infusing theatricality and humor. Fachetti retains Rodrigo S.M.'s meta-narrative structure, allowing the narrator to address the audience and explore existential questions. The production will feature the work of Brazilian artists and incorporate Brazilian cultural influences throughout a primarily English-language performance, creating a meaningful dialogue between Brazilian and American audiences.

'As a Brazilian artist living abroad, I understand the feeling of invisibility and the need to be seen. Macabéa's innocence and invisibility mirror the experiences of so many marginalized individuals. Clarice's writing transforms the ordinary into something sacred, and bringing this work to the stage feels deeply personal and culturally necessary," says Fachetti.

Performances will be held at The Broadwater Black Theatre (6322 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA) beginning on July 25, 2026. The production runs for five performances at 7:00 PM on July 25,26, 30, 31, and August 1, with potential extension. Tickets are available for $20 via Eventbrite (thehourofthestar.eventbrite.com).

Creative Team

Directed and conceived by Alex Tietre, this adaptation is the result of a creative collaboration between Tietre and Bruna Fachetti featuring the celebrated English translation by Pulitzer Prize-winning and Clarice's biographer Benjamin Moser. Character development and performance coaching are guided by renowned master teacher Marjo-Riikka Mäkelä, founder of Chekhov Studio International. Produced by Fachetti Impact Arts & Productions, Chekhov Studio International and MRM.

About Bruna Fachetti

Bruna Fachetti is a Brazilian actress, author, and director with a solid foundation in theatre. She is a certified acting coach, a Portuguese translator of the international bestseller The Power of the Actor, and an accomplished performer. Her recent credits include appearances in Netflix's Monster: The Ed Gein Story and hosting the Los Angeles Brazilian Film Festival. Fachetti's dedication to bridging artistic and cultural communities is recognized by the Tudo Para Brasileiros Hollywood Awards, and she is currently developing an original musical theatre project titled Bossa Nova - The Show.

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