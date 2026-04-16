Plaza Mexico to Present Festival Día del Niño Children's Day Celebration

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Plaza Mexico will present 'Festival Día del Niño' (A Festival Celebrating Children's Day). Día del Niño (Day of the Child) is a holiday celebrated in Mexico and many Latin American countries, dedicated to honoring children, promoting their well-being, and celebrating their rights.

'Festival Dia del Niño' will take place on Sunday, April 26, from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Register https://www.plazamexico.com/events-1/dia-del-nino-festival-kids-celebration-at-plaza-mexico

The day will feature clown performances by the Jalisco, Mexico-native Huntington Park resident 'Tatis La Super Payasita', whose career spans over 25 years of bringing joy and fun to young audiences. Tatis will be joined by her crew of Power Clowns, who will entertain young and old with face painting, magic shows, balloon art, a photo opportunity on a red carpet, and raffles.

The Kid's Zone also features an arts & crafts area, with piñatas, music, and special treats. In addition music will be handled on the turntables by DJ Johnny. There will be resource booths and more surprise guests for the whole family.