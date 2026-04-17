Photos: Inside Los Angeles Ballet's 20th Anniversary Gala

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Los Angeles Ballet (LAB) celebrated their 20th anniversary at their annual Gala on April 11 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel. The evening honored LAB’s journey from its founding vision to its position today as one of America’s premier ballet companies. LAB is distinguished as being the longest operating professional classical ballet company in Los Angeles history. Check out the photos from the event below!

This year LAB celebrated three extraordinary women whose contributions have profoundly shaped the performing arts and for the impact they have had on Los Angeles Ballet, Anita Mann, Lesli Linka Glatter and Elisabeth Moss.

Anita Mann, Emmy Award–winning choreographer, dancer, actress, and philanthropist, received the Global Impact Award. Acclaimed collaborators Lesli Linka Glatter and Elisabeth Moss received the Director’s Award. Their Apple TV psychological thriller series Imperfect Women features Los Angeles Ballet’s artistic team and its dancers.

Sharon Davis, Erica Min and Koni Rich were the 2026 Gala co-chairs the Gala raised over $1.5 million, with funds supporting the company and its community outreach programs.

Past honorees including Paula Abdul, Lawrence Bender, Governor Gray Davis & Sharon Davis, Ghada Irani, Jennifer Bellah Maguire, Lori Milken, Gelila Assefa Puck, Adam Shankman, were all in attendance, as well as guests including Wolfgang Puck, Michael Milken, Donna Mills, Jessy Schram, Mark and Robbi Walberg, Annie Weisman, and Jeff Thacker.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Capture Imaging for Los Angeles Ballet