Nilsa Reyna's THE BRIDE OF MOYAMOYA Set for Under Construction Slam Fest 4

In 2019 Carlyle King and Jessica Broutt brought together a group of eleven playwrights, both emerging and established writers, to meet with the sole purpose of creating new work. They called it Under Construction. This group furthers The Road Theatre Company's mission to develop socially and politically relevant voices and thoughts to the American stage, as well as continues to establish The Road as a leader and champion of new work in Los Angeles.

Jessica Broutt and Adam Hunter Howard (2021-2022 Under Construction 3 playwright) facilitated the 2023-2024 in-person cohort: Amanda L. Andrei, Anna Watts, Chelsea Sutton, Daniel Hirsch, David Meyers, John Guerra, Khari Wyatt, Madi Goff, Mildred Inez Lewis, and Nilsa Reyna. Carlyle King heads the program.

Six and a half years after an unexplainable stroke, The Bride of Moyamoya, is the semi-autobiographical journey of playwright Nilsa Reyna as she heals from left side brain bypass surgery. It's about resilience and finding joy and gratitude when recovery has so many unexpected turns.

The staged reading will be directed by Daphnie Sicre on Sunday, February 25, 2024, at 5:00 PM at the Road on Magnolia, located in the NoHo Senior Arts Colony, 10747 Magnolia Boulevard, North Hollywood, CA 91601.

The cast features Adela Paez, Rob Nagle, Tamiyka White, Gloria Ines, Alex Smith, and Michelle Gillette.

This is the second time Sicre and Reyna have collaborated. They previously worked on the multi-character version of part one of Reyna's story, Stroke Vagina, a Moyamoya Story.

PLAYWRIGHT:

Nilsa Reyna, actor and writer, was part of the founding ensemble of Teatro Luna and Founder/Artistic Director of Chicago Fusion Theatre. She's an inaugural Latinx Playwrights Circle Summer Jam Fellow, an Askins Playwright Fellow, and was produced in the 6th and 7th Annual INTAR One-Minute Play Festivals in New York. Staged readings of full length plays: Legends of Texas (South Texas Latinx New Play Festival/South Texas College Theatre; Latinx Playwrights Circle's Intensive Mentorship 2019-2020/Primary Stages; Frank Silvera Writers' Workshop; Lone Star Theatre) Stroke Vagina, a Moyamoya Story (Daughters of Troy; Rising Sun Performance Company/Governor's Island; Lone Star Theatre; Monarch Theater). Staged readings of short plays: Plastic (New York Madness); Stay Woke, Stay Dope (New York Madness); Here Everything's Better (Lone Star Theatre); Service Animal (New York Madness). nilsareyna.com

DIRECTOR:

Daphnie Sicre, PhD. (she/her/ella) is a multi-hyphenated theatre artist. She is a director/dramaturg/scholar/educator who shares a deep passion for Black and Latine perspectives in theatre, especially AfroLatinidad. Recently named Co-Artistic Director of Ammunition Theatre, she engages in anti-racist and culturally competent theatre practices, while bringing stories from the page to the stage. Last year, she directed Sama Sama: Solidarity in the fields (East West Players) and La Egoista (Skylight Theatre). She's also directed for Playwrights' Arena, Greenway Court Theatre, Garry Marshall Theatre, The Road Theatre, San Diego Rep/Latinx New Play Festival, The Robey Theatre, The Fountain Theatre, Circle X, The Hollywood Fringe/New Musicals Inc, Austin Latinx New Play Festival, FringeNYC, First Foot Productions, the Blindspot Collective, BMCC, NYU, & Columbia University. Her directing debut at LMU was In the Heights before the pandemic hit, followed by Everybody by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins. She also directed Stranger by Kendra Augustin (Stage Black) where she won Best Director and the AUDELCO nominated Not About Eve by Karl O'Brian Williams (Braata Productions). www.daphniesicre.com IG: drsicrelovestheatre