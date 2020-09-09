Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

NFMLA to Present Panel: Film Financing Featuring Wiip And Banc Of California

Join a conversation about the film financing process with industry leaders.

Sep. 9, 2020  

Join NewFilmmakers Los Angeles (NFMLA) and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) for a conversation about the film financing process with Motion Picture Executive & Producer Luke Rodgers from wiip and Entertainment Finance Executive Adrian Ward from Banc of California's Entertainment Banking Division.

All event times are Pacific Time.

A ZOOM link will be emailed to you 30 minutes prior to the start time.

For more information and tickets for this panel, click here: https://filmfinancingnfmla.eventbrite.com



