Little Women Ballet Will Host Autumn Immersive Experience

NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Little Women Ballet, founded in 2023 by Emma Andres as a tribute to Louisa May Alcott and the generations of women writers with great stories, revives their classic Autumn Immersive Experience this year as a homecoming – a chance to remember how LWB began and to welcome new audiences into the story where it all first started on Friday, October 2 through Sunday, October 4, 2026, with five performances at Heritage Square Museum, the living history and open-air architecture museum located beside the Arroyo Seco Parkway in the Montecito Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles with eight historic structures constructed during the Victorian Era.

The Autumn Immersive Experience invites audiences inside the Victorian houses of Heritage Square Museum to experience the March sisters' story up close. Guided by costumed characters from house to house, guests watch intimate ballet vignettes just feet from the dancers, enjoy autumn treats, and join the cast in Victorian dancing.

Little Women Ballet is the only ballet immersive in Los Angeles where audiences are up close and personal with professional dancers inside historic homes rather than watching from a proscenium stage. It's family-friendly and suitable for all ages. No need to be familiar with the novel to enjoy this unique immersive experience. The Autumn Immersive Experience is now part of an expanded Fall Season, joined by the HER TURN choreography showcase in August and a new Women-Led Workshop Series in November.

Little Women Ballet begins their next chapter with official non-profit status presenting a season that balances bold, innovative new work with a return to the beloved stories that first defined the company. From the first Little Women Immersive Experience grew the enduring mission of offering original, innovative ballets created by women, to amplify women's voices, reimagine classical traditions, and place their vision, leadership, and creative power at the forefront—not just as performers, but as authors of the work itself. LWB returns not to simply revisit the first immersive experience, but because it is the truest expression of LWB.

Little Women Autumn Immersive Experience, is an original ballet immersive, manifesting the coming of age of sisters Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy. As they navigate an ever-changing world of war, poverty, love and loss, they learn to embrace their artistic gifts and share them with the world as a source of comfort and joy. A delightful tale of family, friends, finding yourself, and growing up, Little Women will warm the hearts of audiences 10 years and older.

When attendees arrive, each guest receives a goodie bag with items to be used throughout the experience, including a colored ribbon which lets the guests know the route and character they will follow. Complementary autumn beverages and treats are provided, and the finale invites guests to join in on Victorian Folk dancing with the cast. Guests are also invited to a meet and greet, including complementary photos with the cast following each performance.

According to Emma Andres, LWB Artistic Director & Choreographer, “The Autumn Immersive brings the beauty and artistry of ballet to a story beloved by all ages. Whether you're a lifelong devotee of the genre or experiencing it for the very first time, you'll see professional dancers perform up close — and then step into the story yourself, joining them for social dancing of your own. It's the perfect Fall outing for the whole family and just might become your newest seasonal tradition. Taking the floor is always a little daunting at first — but by the end, our guests find it as joyful as it is unforgettable.”

Pioneering more ballets about women and their stories, Little Women Ballet pairs heartwarming life lessons with progressive ideas about women's roles in 19th century America. Be part of the story as Little Women Ballet dancers perform in the historic mansions and beautiful private grounds of the Heritage Square Museum.

A combination of over 20 dedicated professional ballet dancers ranging in age from 10-75, donned in 19th century handmade costumes make up the cast. Several of the musical compositions used for the production are composed by Daniel Robbins, combined with several classic Victorian pieces. Dr. Robbins is a noteworthy music educator, composer, orchestrator, and classic film music reconstructionist.

The Autumn Little Women Ballet immersive experience takes place with five performances on Friday, October 2 at 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, October 3 for two performances; 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.; and Sunday, October 4 for two performances; 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $68pp (Autumn Immersive tickets are $65 each - $68 total including processing fees. Ticket price includes an autumn goodie bag with items to be used throughout the performance; Autumn beverages and sweet treats, and a tour of Heritage Square Museum through dance). Heritage Square Museum is located at 3800 Homer Street, Los Angeles, CA 90031.

Little Women Ballet Company is a women-run ballet company committed to expanding what ballet can hold. Grounded in classical technique and enriched by interdisciplinary design, cinematic pacing, and emotional clarity, its work reflects the diversity of women's experiences through original ballets, immersive performances, and mentorship opportunities. It centers women's leadership at every level and strives to broaden the landscape of ballet so more stories, perspectives, and voices can be seen and heard.

Don't Miss a Los Angeles News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming