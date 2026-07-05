Katchafire, Long Beach Dub Allstars to Headline Reggae Night at The Mayan LA

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Tangent Productions will present one of Southern California's premier reggae concert events on Sunday, September 13, at The Mayan in downtown Los Angeles. Featuring an all-star lineup of Katchafire, Long Beach Dub Allstars, Through the Roots, and Tomorrows Bad Seeds, the evening promises an unforgettable celebration of reggae, rock, and island-inspired music. Tickets are available now, here!

The night begins with Southern California favorites Tomorrows Bad Seeds, whose signature blend of reggae, rock, punk, hip-hop, and soul has earned them a loyal following. Through the Roots will follow with their smooth, modern island sound, fresh off the release of their latest single, “Just Cruise.” Legendary reggae-rock pioneers Long Beach Dub Allstars will then take the stage before internationally acclaimed New Zealand reggae powerhouse Katchafire close the evening with their world-renowned live performance.

For more than 25 years, Katchafire have captivated audiences worldwide with their authentic roots reggae sound, platinum-selling albums, and electrifying live shows. Combined with the legendary Long Beach Dub Allstars, fan favorites Through the Roots, and hometown heroes Tomorrows Bad Seeds, this lineup delivers one of the year's most anticipated reggae events in Los Angeles.

The event takes place at The Mayan (1038 S. Hill Street, Los Angeles, CA, 90015). Doors open at 4 p.m. This is a 21-and-over event featuring a full bar and dance floor.

Tickets start at $40 for a limited number of early bird GA passes, with GA, VIP seating, and day-of-show tickets also available. VIP booth reservations can be made by calling (213) 746-4674.

About Katchafire

Hailing from Kirikiriroa in Aotearoa (Hamilton in New Zealand), Katchafire have become a global roots reggae phenomenon with the all-Maori band bringing their pure classic sound to music lovers worldwide delivering one of the most authentic reggae shows around. With six successful albums, platinum sales, hit singles, and a massive fanbase selling out shows around the world, Katchafire celebrated 25 years of existence in 2022. Their sound is built on the foundations of classic roots reggae with an R&B and funk rub, fusing modern dancehall and with slinky pop, cool grooves, and uplifting vibes. Built on a family movement, it all started when lead guitarist Grenville Bell, father of lead singer Logan Bell and drummer Jordan Bell, moved into an apartment building in town with his then-teenage sons where they could make music all night, and the rest is history. After countless jams and sold-out concerts, they swelled to an eight-piece collective of multitalented songwriters and musicians and became a staple on Pacific Roots scenes around the world. Katchafire's popularity and critical acclaim has seen them share the stage with Damien Marley, Steel Pulse, UB40, The Wailers, Michael Franti and Spearhead, and many others.

They've garnered respect from the likes of Don Letts, the acclaimed documentary filmmaker and former tour DJ for The Clash, as well as music journalist David Katz. They have also been championed on the airwaves by legendary broadcasters including Steve Barker (BBC), Charlie Gillett (BBC), and David Rodigan (Kiss FM and others), to name a few.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Katchafire spent time in studios across Aotearoa recording new music and looked forward to returning to international touring once borders reopened. Rather than slowing down while overseas travel was on hold, the band released two new singles in 2021: “Whaingaroa” in July and “Circle Back” in December. They also re-released their song “100” from the Legacy album in Te Reo Māori as “Karawhiua,” as part of the Waiata / Anthems documentary series. The accompanying documentary episode follows lead singer Logan Bell's journey to reconnect with his Māori heritage.

The band will hit the road this fall, kicking off the tour on September 2 in Ventura. The run includes stops in Reno, Roseville, Napa, Portland, Rancho Mirage, and concludes on Sunday, September 13, at The Mayan in downtown Los Angeles. With more new music on the way, there is no stopping the 'Fire!

About Long Beach Dub Allstars

After making their triumphant return in 2020 with their self-titled album, Long Beach Dub Allstars are taking it all the way back-to-basics on their new album, Echo Mountain High. The album will take listeners on a trip through a psychedelic mountain range of musical madness filled with reggae, rock, ska, hip-hop, hard dub, and soul. Long Beach Dub Allstars have always taken chances and have never been afraid to chart into unknown musical territory. Echo Mountain High sees them experimenting with some heavy psychedelics and finds the band playing some hard classic dub anthems along with some wild experiments, showcasing the band's free spirit and fearlessness to venture into the unknown.

About Through the Roots

Through the Roots (TTR) is a nationally touring pop-reggae band based in San Diego and Hawaii. Formed in 2008 in the Rancho Bernardo home of lead singer Evan Hawkins, the band, initially consisting of Hawkins and keyboardist Brady O'Rear, honed their sound through countless hours of practice and local performances.

In June 2025, Through the Roots released their new single, “Just Cruise.” This track offers a refreshing take on island reggae, combining contemporary production with infectious lyrics and pop sensibilities. Created during a 2024 writing session in Hawaii and produced by Canha and O'Rear, the lyrics for “Just Cruise” were quickly penned by Evan Hawkins.

About Tomorrows Bad Seed

Cultivated in the South Bay of Los Angeles, Tomorrows Bad Seeds are the musical embodiment of surf and street culture, a perfect blend of hip-hop, punk, reggae, rock, and soul.

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