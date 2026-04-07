Interview: Rubén Carbajal of IN THE HEIGHTS at Carpenter Performing Arts Center

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Before Lin-Manuel Miranda became a household name with Hamilton, his breakout 2008 Broadway hit “In the Heights” introduced audiences to Washington Heights, blending hip-hop, salsa, and traditional musical theater into something new.

The show put Miranda on the map and went on to win four Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Original Score, and Best Choreography. It ran on Broadway through 2011 and has remained a favorite in touring productions and on regional stages ever since.

Now, Musical Theatre West is bringing In The Heights to Long Beach. The 74-year-old company’s production runs April 10–26 at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center and stars Rubén Carbajal (who played John Laurens/Philip in Hamilton on Broadway) as Usnavi, Amanda Aceves-Lopez as Nina, Antwone Barnes as Benny, Angelica Lozada Ramos as Vanessa, and Suzanna Guzman as Abuela Claudia.

At its core, “In the Heights” is a story about identity, family, and the meaning of home—told through the interconnected lives of a tight-knit Latino community navigating dreams, disappointments, and the question of where they truly belong. Along with its infectious score, the musical remains as culturally relevant as ever, especially in Los Angeles, where its themes hit particularly close to home.

For Carbajal, that connection is personal. A Los Angeles native, he brings both lived experience and professional depth to the role of Usnavi. Carbajal spoke with BroadwayWorld about his journey, his connection to the material, and what continues to make “In the Heights” resonate.

Q: Give me your story in a nutshell.

I was born and raised in Los Angeles. I started out singing in my church choir as early as age 5, and at the same time, was auditioning for commercial work ... I got into that after my mom was approached at a grocery store and someone was like, ‘Hey, does he want to be in a commercial?’ And my mom was like, ‘I guess. We can try it out.’

Then, in fourth grade, my school announced they were going to do a musical. It was The Little Mermaid musical. My mom strongly encouraged me to audition. I was nervous, but I tried out and ended up playing Sebastian, and I absolutely loved it.

I did the next couple of musicals my school put on, but once I got to high school, I was like, okay, you know what? I'm going to play sports. And so I was like, high school, we're done with theater; I'm going to focus on sports. But ask anyone who's done theater and really gotten bitten by the bug, and it's not as easy as just dropping it. I did my first show my freshman year and then did every show until I graduated. That was back in 2011.

Your first big job out of college was Hamilton? That’s crazy!

I was one of maybe four or five non-equity people who made it. I mean, I got my card through Hamilton, but I understood how rare it was to be given that opportunity. It was just so very special to be recognized and rewarded for years and years of hard work and redirection.

How did your family feel about you pursuing theater professionally?

My father is an immigrant from Mexico and my mom is a first-generation Mexican American. And so they've always had in their minds and their hearts that you find a stable job, you stick to it, and you work hard. Not that they didn't believe that I could do that in the theater, but it's something that's so new to them and definitely not stable.

But I was like, 'I really think I can do this.' The only thing my dad said was, ‘If you're going to go for this, give it your all.’

Carbajal as John Laurens in Hamilton

Was it hard to move from a traditional musical theater major to the hip-hop style we see in Hamilton?

No, it was the opposite for me. I grew up around hip-hop and R&B, listening to that. I didn't really grow up around musical theater, so I actually had a hard time in college when people were naming industry people, naming musicals, and songs for musicals —I'm like, ‘I've never heard of that, but I can tell you what songs are on the most recent Lil Wayne album.’

How many times have you done In the Heights?

This upcoming production will be the third time I've played Usnavi. The first time I ever did the show was back in 2014, when I played Sunny at a community theater in Orange County.

How does Musical Theatre West’s production compare to others you’ve done?

I feel like each time I've done the show, there's been a level up—both for me and for the production as a whole. The first time I did it was in community theater, a non-Equity house. And then the second time, a little bit bigger house. It was at a dinner theater.

When I did it at La Mirada—they have Tom McCoy and Kathy Rigby as their backers—and so it felt like, ‘Wow, okay, this is what a professional production of In the Heights feels like.’

And now, doing it for Musical Theater West, being offered the role and being trusted to bring it to life, I really feel like I'm in the driver's seat.

As the descendant of immigrants, do you feel even more connected to this show?

Definitely. I think it's special being able to relate to something on stage like that. I remember seeing the show for the first time when I was in high school—seeing that many people who looked like me and were speaking Spanish on stage, rapping. I was like, ‘This is special. This is the type of show I dream of being in.’

And, we're doing the show in Long Beach, where there's a huge population of Latinos, among other ethnic groups. To be able to do that and have people come see it—my family, schools nearby—it’s nice to show them that these dreams are attainable. There is a place in the theater for people who look like us and speak Spanish and don't know every single musical that has ever existed, but can tell you the names of whatever rap albums.

What’s your favorite moment in the show?

I think my favorite part—my favorite song—is “Hundreds of Stories.” Because we get to peel back the curtain on Usnavi's upbringing and his raw and unfiltered dream: He wants to go back to the Dominican Republic, because that's what he's thought all his life. But then he starts to think about what he's going to miss. Getting to see him sing through what he actually wants. He has this dream, and it crumbles in front of his eyes. . . . Also the fact that it's a song with a grandmother and a grandson—we don't get too many songs like that in musical theater.

By the way, the opening number of In The Heights is my favorite opening number of any Broadway show! I love it so much!

It is so good. It’s such a nice introduction to everybody you’re going to meet. You get to see everybody in that first song. So I agree!

What are your favorite places to see theater in L.A.?

I've seen a couple of shows at the Geffen—I feel like they do some really fun work there. It’s artistically innovative; it feels like they're up for any challenge. I would love to work there and do a show there.

And, obviously, seeing a show at the Pantages is as close to seeing a show on Broadway as you can get. I haven't seen too many shows there since performing there with Hamilton, so I know the next time I do, it's going to be extra special because I know what backstage looks like and I know what the dressing rooms look like, so it’s that feeling of nostalgia and a deeper appreciation for the building itself.

As someone who’s now performed at the Pantages, do you still go to the stage door to meet the actors?

I would say there's a good chance that I know somebody in the show or know somebody who knows somebody. The next time I go, I want to go to the stage door just to thank them and be like, ‘We loved it.’ There's nothing like musical theater, and musical theater performers are so underrated and underappreciated. So you want to give kudos when you can.

In The Heights will play at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center in Long Beach April 10-26. Tickets are available at https://musical.org/events/in-the-heights.