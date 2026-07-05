HOW HIGH THE MOON to Open in World Premiere at Theatre West in Los Angeles

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Theatre West will present the world premiere of How High the Moon, a new play by Barbara Nell Beery, beginning July 24 in Los Angeles.

Produced by Bonnie Kalisher Dukes and Playing Productions in association with Theatre West, the production is directed by Asaad Kelada and runs through August 16, with performances Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m.

Set on July 4, 1952, How High the Moon follows two neighboring families in California's San Fernando Valley whose lives are forever changed when Harris, the older brother of Russell and a former love interest of Russell's wife Amy, unexpectedly returns on Amy's 25th birthday.

Against the backdrop of the San Fernando Valley's postwar housing boom, the play explores shifting cultural values, family loyalties, and long-buried secrets. As sibling rivalries and hidden truths emerge, Russell must choose between following his father's footsteps as a dentist or pursuing a career in real estate, while Harris wrestles with whether to remain silent or sign a Loyalty Oath during the height of the Cold War.

The cast includes Jeanine Anderson, Kathie Barnes, Lane Compton, Matthew Gademske, John Posey, Anya Profumo, Caroline Quigley, and David Nathan Schwartz.

Barbara Nell Beery's previous plays include The Socialization of Ruthie Shapiro, which also premiered at Theatre West, as well as Loretta, I'm Sorry; My Them; Worst Fear; Do You Smell Autumn in the Air?; and Bar Off Melrose, which she co-authored. She is a lifetime member of both the Dramatists Guild and the Writers Guild of America.

Director Asaad Kelada has directed productions at the Mark Taper Lab, Matrix Theatre, El Portal, Greenway Court Theatre, and South Coast Repertory, in addition to more than 500 episodes of television, including Who's the Boss?, WKRP in Cincinnati, The Facts of Life, and The Last Resort. He will also direct Maxwell Caulfield in The Lost Gospel of Pontius Pilate at this year's Edinburgh Fringe.

The creative team includes assistant director Alexandria Sanders, set designer Thomas Meleck, lighting designer Cameron Massey, Costume Designer Michael Mullen, stage manager Sarah Acuna, and social media coordinators Briana Burnside and Alexandria Sanders.

Performance Information

How High the Moon will run July 24 through August 16, 2026, with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m. at Theatre West, located at 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West, Los Angeles, CA 90068. Tickets are $25 online and $35 at the door. A limited number of $20 tickets are available using the promo code SFV.

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