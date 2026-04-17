Guillermo Diaz, Barrett Foa and Rory O'Malley to Lead LA Reading of PURE GLITTER

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Celebration Theatre, Southern California's longest- running LGBTQ+ theatre company, will present a one-night-only Los Angeles Premiere staged reading of Pure Glitter, the newest play by acclaimed Broadway artist Douglas Lyons. The reading takes place Saturday, May 23, 2026, at 7:30 PM at the Renberg Theatre at Los Angeles LGBT Center, as a free program presented as part of the City of West Hollywood's 2026 WeHo Pride Arts Festival.

Directed by Emerson Collins, who recently helmed the play's first fully-staged production at Uptown Players in Dallas, the evening will feature an extraordinary ensemble of Broadway and screen artists from the LGBTQ+ community:

Guillermo Diaz ("Scandal," "Weeds"; Half Baked), Barrett Foa (B'way: Avenue Q, Spelling Bee; "NCIS: Los Angeles"), Adrián Javier ("With Love," "Vida"; Foursome at IAMA Theatre Company/Celebration Theatre), Tony nominee Rory O'Malley (Original B'way Cast of The Book of Mormon; King George III in Hamilton), Jean E.S. Powell (two-time LA Drama Critics Circle Award winner; "The Ms. Pat Show"; The Christians), and Chris Renfro (B'way: Oh, Mary!; "Queer as Folk," "The L Word: Generation Q").

Pure Glitter is a vibrant, heartfelt comedy celebrating the messy bonds of chosen family. At Stan and Tony's 10th anniversary surprise party, old friends and new flames collide in a whirlwind of revelations, shade, and musical theater debates. Stan (Foa), the curator in crisis, hosts a night meant to celebrate love, but the arrival of flamboyant Rance (Powell), nervous Blair (O'Malley), chill Dwight (Diaz), wise-beyond-their-years Niko (Renfro), and mediator Tony (Javier) sparks a cascade of unexpected drama. As secrets unravel, the group confronts love, loss, and the courage to be honest. With sharp wit, iconic diva references, and a dance-filled finale, Pure Glitter reminds us that even when life shatters, friendship is the glittering glue that holds us together.

The WeHo Pride Arts Festival, presented annually by the City of West Hollywood, is a free, choose-your-own-adventure celebration of LGBTQ+ creativity featuring theatre, cabaret, music, dance, film, literary arts, and art-making workshops. The 2026 festival takes place May 23–24 at the Los Angeles LGBT Center's Village at Ed Gould Plaza. Since its founding in 2007, the Arts Festival has showcased artists and storytellers who amplify LGBTQ+ voices and experiences. The Renberg Theatre is located at 1125 N. McCadden Place, Los Angeles. Ticketing will open in May at wehopride.com/artsfestival.

While admission is free, Celebration Theatre will encourage donations on behalf of Trans Continental Pipeline (tcpipeline.org), a Denver-based nonprofit that helps transgender and LGBTQ+ individuals safely relocate from hostile political climates to states with stronger legal protections.