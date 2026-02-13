Gia Scott-Heron To Perform At FROM EMMETT TILL TO SNCC & BEYOND: WORDS + MUSIC + ART Benefit

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Award-winning performance artist Gia Scott-Heron, daughter of Lifetime Grammy Award winner Gil Scott-Heron, will perform selections from Gil Scott-Heron Bluesology at the one-night-only benefit “FROM EMMETT TILL TO SNCC & BEYOND: WORDS + MUSIC + ART” on Friday, February 20 at 8 p.m. at Highways Performance Space & Gallery in Santa Monica. The event supports the culturally inclusive nonprofit Highways Performance Space, which, like many arts organizations nationwide, has been affected by reductions in public arts funding.

The benefit commemorates the 100th Anniversary of Black History Month and the United Nations’ World Day of Social Justice, observed annually on February 20. The year also marks the 65th anniversaries of SNCC’s Jail-No-Bail protests and the historic Freedom Rides. Scott-Heron said, “It’s an honor to perform during the 100th Anniversary of Black History Month and on the UN’s World Social Justice Day. These milestones reflect the ongoing fight for justice, equity, inclusion and human rights. These are the very ideals that shaped my father, Gil Scott-Heron’s legacy and continue to inspire me, and influence my voice and my work as an artist.”

Structured around the themes of “Words,” “Music,” and “Art,” the evening will feature performances by SNCC member and artist-activist Peggy Trotter Dammond Preacely, Freedom Rider and artist-activist David Crittendon, theatre artist Brian Freeman, performance artist Joyce Guy, and Babe Evans. Additional appearances include UN poet and UNA-USA Los Angeles Chapter president Shruthi Mathur, as well as video presentations by Paul Outlaw and Pam Ward. Scott-Heron will also be joined by Gil Scott-Heron Bluesology cast member Art.Us Mansoir for a musical selection.

Live music throughout the evening will include ADAAWE, Jason Luckett, Lura Daniels-Ball, and Marc Broyard. In the Highways Gallery, select works by Charles Dickson, Candace Hunter, Toni Scott, Charles Bibbs and others will be on display, with additional pieces featured in a silent auction. Portions of the program will be directed by Gil Scott-Heron Bluesology Off-Broadway director Phylliss Bailey Brooks.

The event is the third edition of an artists’ collective series originated by performance artist-writer Kevin Spicer, who co-curates the benefit. Spicer said, “I’m beyond honored that the artistic work begun in 2005 continues through today, reinforcing via performing and visual arts the urgency and immediacy of ongoing Civil and Human Rights struggles.” Highways Executive Director Leo Garcia added, “As we mark the 100th Anniversary of Black History Month, we recognize that this history is active, not past. Highways exists to support artists whose voices have been excluded, erased, or underfunded.” Artistic Director Patrick Kennelly noted, “The UN’s World Day of Social Justice is a reminder that equity requires action. The arts are not decorative—they are civic, cultural, and necessary.”

“FROM EMMETT TILL TO SNCC & BEYOND: WORDS + MUSIC + ART” will take place at Highways Performance Space & Gallery, 1651 18th Street in Santa Monica. Tickets are $30 general admission, $20 for students and seniors with ID, and $55 VIP, which includes a reception. Tickets are available through highwaysperformance.org and TillArtistsCollective.org.