DOGFIGHT Concert Reading Coming to The Morgan-Wixson Theatre

The Morgan-Wixson Theatre will bring a concert reading of Benj Pasek & Justin Paul's DOGFIGHT to Santa Monica to kick off its 80th anniversary season. Based on the Warner Bro. Film and Screenplay by Bob Comfort will be presented at the Morgan-Wixson Theatre, opening February 7th and running through February 15, 2026.

Dogfight is a poignant musical set in 1963, on the eve of the Vietnam War. It follows a group of young Marines in San Francisco who take part in a cruel game known as a "dogfight," where each man competes to bring the "ugliest" date to a party. When Corporal Eddie Birdlace meets Rose, an awkward and idealistic waitress, his expectations are challenged. What begins as a heartless prank evolves into a tender and transformative connection.

Producer Michael Heimos says, "Dogfight is a powerful, intimate musical that perfectly captures the Morgan-Wixson Theatre's commitment to bold, meaningful storytelling, and a perfect way to open our 80th Anniversary Season." Set against the backdrop of young Marines on the eve of deployment, the show explores vulnerability, compassion, and unexpected connection with a score that is both haunting and heartfelt.

"Dogfight is one of those rare musicals that sneaks up on you," says producer Michael Heimos. "It starts with bravado and humor, then quietly opens your heart. By the end, you realize you've witnessed something deeply human and incredibly moving." Heimos adds, "This is exactly the kind of story we love telling at the Morgan-Wixson-intimate, emotionally honest, and unforgettable."

Director Grace Wilkerson says, "I am drawn to Dogfight because I am deeply interested in toxic masculinity, gender, and the relationship between womanhood and desire. I love that this musical analyzes not only the harmful impacts of misogyny on Rose, but also how Bird/ace became who he is. The harm he causes was not a coincidence, it was born out of a culture of violence. I want to explore how the women in the play are in turn shaped by this casual cruelty and how they react by conforming or seeking change." She went on to say, "Furthermore, it is extremely topical to investigate how political and nationalist narratives create interpersonal violence in the US. We are all steeped in a culture of cruelty, so how can we take responsibility and challenge that culture through how we treat other people in our daily lives?"

Audience Members are invited to attend the post-show opening night party immediately following the performance on February 7th. There will also be a talkback following the performance on February 14th. For more information, patrons can visit here.

DOGFIGHT is Directed by Grace Wilkerson; Jonny Perle is Music Director; Micheal Heimos is Producer; Maia Goldberg is Stage Manager; Devin Harris is Lighting and Sound Designer; Ariella Salinas Fiore is Intimacy Choreographer; Morgan-Wixson Theatre Technical Director is William Wilday.

The concert reading features (in alphabetical order) Bethany Haspel as Mama, Suzette, and Librarian, Max Havas as Gibbs, Brianne Jackson as Rose, Hannah Kanter as Party Date, Chippy, Hippie, and Praying Girl, Jack Morris as Stevens, Joshua Oscar as Bernstein, Dilan Patton as Lounge Singer Pete, Sgt, Waiter, and Big Tony, Terence Robinson II as Fector, Marissa Sepuveda as Ruth, Peggy, hippie, Nick Trafton as Boland, Shantilly Tuazon as Marcy.

Presented by Santa Monica's Morgan-Wixson Theatre, 2627 Pico Blvd., the show runs February 7th through February 15, 2026 Fridays, and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Poster Credit: Dean Karasinski