Chance Theater Extends Run of ONCE Until March 2026

Chance Theater, Anaheim's official resident theater company, has announced the first show of Chance's 2026 Season, Once, has been extended through March 2, 2026. Featuring book by Enda Walsh, music and lyrics by Glen Hansard & Markéta Irglová, based on the movie written & directed by John Carney, directed and choreographed by James Michael McHale (Scrooge! The Musical, Chance Resident Artist & Literary Manager), with music direction by Lex Leigh (Scrooge! The Musical, Chance Resident Artist), Once has been thrilling audiences and critics alike.

This intimate musical, based on the Academy Award-winning film, tells the story of a Dublin street musician and a Czech immigrant whose chance encounter sparks a week-long collaboration full of music, dreams, and unexpected connection. He's trying to move on from heartbreak, she's a bit of a mystery, and both are a bit stuck as they deal with their own pain and loss. But together, they create songs that capture the joy, struggle, and beauty of life, music that has the power to speak to their souls and offer some healing. This unlikely friendship blossoms into something powerful, complicated, and brings the possibility of something more.

An ensemble of actors play the hilarious and eclectic characters around them – parents, immigrants, a struggling shopowner, and more – Once shows how music can create unlikely community out of disparate people. Scored with evocative, emotionally charged music and performed live by the ensemble of actors themselves, Once is a raw, heartfelt, and joyous musical journey. It's a must-see for anyone who has ever been swept away by stories of hope, connection, the transformative magic of music, and love. Don't miss the chance to experience this celebrated, Tony Award-winning musical in a whole new way!

Director McHale notes, “This is a show that is very dear to me. Having performed in four productions, I'm honored to now direct it. At its core, it's a story about two people who are stuck—and who help each other find inspiration, hope, and the courage to take the next step..”

He adds, “It's also a story about community—how people who seem extremely different form connection through music. The grounded, gorgeous score, performed live by an entire cast with incredible musicianship, humor, and heart, is something truly special to behold. I hope this show reminds audiences of people who came into their lives, even briefly, and left a lasting mark.”

Joining McHale and Leigh on the design team for Once is scenic designer Bradley Kaye (Spring Awakening), Costume Designer Sara Egger, lighting designer Jacqueline Malenke (Spring Awakening),sound designer and engineer James Markoski (Scrooge! The Musical), projection designer Nick Santiago (Scrooge! The Musical), stage manager Cynthia C. Espinoza (What the Constitution Means to Me, Chance Resident Artist), dramaturg Sophie Hall Cripe (Spring Awakening), casting director Lindsay Brooks (Spring Awakening), and associate scenic designer Kylie Baumbusch (Hedwig and the Angry Inch).

The multitalented cast of Once will feature a mix of newcomers and returning actors: Morgan Hollingsworth (Call Your Mother) plays Guy, Emma Laird (Gloria) plays Girl, Will Huse (Chance debut) plays Billy, Leota Rhodes (Chance debut) plays Reza and Ex-Gf, Jennifer Richardson (Tiny Beautiful Things) plays Baruska, Mike Bradecich (Chance debut) plays Bank Manager, Lex Leigh (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Chance Resident Artist) plays Da, Austin Ledger (Chance debut) plays Svec, Jonah Meyer (Chance debut) plays Andrej, and Joseph Dailey (Chance debut) plays Eamon and Emcee.