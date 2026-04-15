COME WITH ME To Premiere At Beverly Hills Film Festival

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Come With Me, a thriller feature film directed by Aaron Harvey, will have its world premiere as an official closing night selection at the Beverly Hills Film Festival. The film stars Theo Rossi as Simon Ward, a working-class man whose life begins to unravel following a traumatic home invasion.

The film follows Simon as he navigates mounting personal and professional struggles, including the loss of his Best Friend, while becoming increasingly influenced by a rhetoric-driven radio host. As his grip on reality shifts, Simon embarks on a descent shaped by paranoia and a desire to correct perceived injustices.

“Come With Me is a film that I've been wanting to make since starting my filmmaking journey. I've always been interested in films that are reflective of the times and the current sociopolitical climate(s), yet also retain a conventional narrative that can work just as well in the immediate moment as it can if viewed twenty years on... As you see in the picture, the film deals heavily with themes of perception and paranoia, specifically what we ingest and choose to bring into our minds, and how that shapes both our personal realities and our view of the world around us - yet all couched within a thrilling narrative. Hopefully we've crafted that uniquely enough, and are able to take the audience on that ride through the lens of Theo's minds-eye. Come With Me is both a film for now and a cautionary tale for the future.” said Harvey.

“Our primary goal as filmmakers is to evoke emotion in our audience. Rather than aiming for perfection, we prioritize spontaneity, and I believe 'Come with Me' achieves this at a high level. The film is both topical and polarizing—a true independent project brought to life through diligence, collaboration, and Aaron Harvey's distinct vision. Theo Rossi delivers an inspiring performance, truly bringing the character of Simon to life through his dedication. From the moment I first read the script, I knew this had to be the inaugural film under A Minds Eye Film Co.,” said producer Demetrius Stear.

“With the current climate of the world, this film has the potential to resonate deeply with audiences. I believe it will spark conversations that extend far beyond the theater, compelling viewers to reflect on its themes long after the credits roll. With incredible performances from Theo Rossi and Ron Perlman, and visionary direction, we're crafting a story that we hope forges an emotional connection with our audience,” said executive producer Ryan J Francis.

The cast also includes Ronnie Gene Blevins, Kate French, Chris Mullinax, Michael Sirow, Aaron Quick Nelson, Jay Huguley, Marion Kerr, and Ron Perlman.

In addition to directing, Harvey co-wrote the screenplay with Jonathan Croom. The film is produced by Demetrius Stear, Colin Bates, Kevin Greene, and Nicholas Carmona, with executive producers Ryan Francis, Lance Kawas, Fadi Assaf, Michael Sirow, Javier C. Ortiz, and Theo Rossi. Filmed in Mississippi, the production is from A Mind’s Eye, EverBright Pictures, DreamSyndicate, and Michael Bruce Pictures, in association with FilmLens and Rocket Soul Studios. Cinematography is by Ben Joyner, with music by James Curd and editing by Jacob Kirby.

The world premiere screening will take place Wednesday, April 18 at 6:35 p.m. at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres in Hollywood, with the cast and creative team expected to attend.