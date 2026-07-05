BRISK FESTIVAL LA 2026 to Launch With New Lineup of Selected Participants

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Brisk Festival LA returns for its VI Edition from August 22 to September 13, 2026, at the Morgan-Wixson Theatre in Santa Monica, bringing together a vibrant selection of original short plays, international voices, and multicultural storytelling.

This year’s festival will feature 51 short plays, including 31 productions in English and 20 productions in Spanish, presented by a dynamic community of writers, directors, actors, theater companies, and creative teams. Tickets are now available at briskfestival.com/tickets.

Brisk Festival is an international short theater festival dedicated to live performances of 10 minutes or less. Its fast-paced format allows audiences to experience a wide range of stories, genres, emotions, and artistic perspectives in one evening, while giving participating artists a powerful platform to showcase bold, concise, and original work.

“Brisk Festival celebrates the immediacy and emotional power of live theater,” said Christian Rodrigo, Founder, Festival Director, and Executive Producer of Brisk Festival. “Every year, we bring together a remarkable group of artists and audiences who believe in the magic of the stage. The VI Edition will continue expanding our mission of creating a bilingual, inclusive, and international space for theater in Los Angeles.”

The Instituto Cervantes of Los Angeles will continue supporting the festival by helping promote writers, directors, and actors creating and performing in Spanish on stage. This ongoing support strengthens Brisk Festival’s commitment to Spanish-language theater, cultural exchange, and the visibility of Hispanic and International Artists in Los Angeles.

Produced by Full Emotions, Brisk Festival has become a distinctive platform for short-form theater in Los Angeles, combining professional artistic standards with an accessible, energetic, and community-driven format. Since its creation, Brisk Festival has given more than 1,200 artists the opportunity to tell their stories, share their voices, and connect with local communities and audiences through the power of live theater.

The festival invites audiences to discover emerging and established talent while celebrating the diversity of Los Angeles through live performance.

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