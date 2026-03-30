NUTCRACKER! MAGICAL CHRISTMAS BALLET Will Come to the Florida Theatre in December

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The Florida Theatre and Talmi Entertainment have announced the return of NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet on Thursday, December 31, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. at the Florida Theatre in downtown Jacksonville. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 3, 2026 at 10:00 a.m.

NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet, the Christmas classic, will delight audiences this holiday season at the Florida Theatre on December 31st. Now in its 35th year, the North American tour unites world-class talent from renowned ballet capitals across the globe, featuring choreography by acclaimed Ukrainian choreographer Viktor Davydiuk.

Presented by Talmi Entertainment, NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet is the nation's premier touring production of its kind, captivating over a quarter-million audience members each year. Arts education and enrichment are central to the mission of the company. In the 100 + cities to be visited in 2026, NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet partners with local dance studios, giving over 4,000 children across the country a unique opportunity to study with International Artists.

A hallmark of the production is Act II's breathtaking “Land of Peace and Harmony,” featuring the signature acro-ballet adagio, “Dove of Peace.” This expressive tableau reinforces a key theme of the production: the importance of harmony among nations and the need to assert love and understanding as the primary framework of human interaction.

"The production is perfect for families - it's really become America's tradition," shared Dan Talmi, Producer of Talmi Entertainment, continuing the legacy of co-founders Mary Giannone and Akiva Talmi. "On top of the incredible artistry and production values, the message of the production has never been more important and meaningful."

Renowned for its Broadway-caliber artistry, the production collaborates with world-class theatrical designers, including scenic artists, prop masters, and puppeteers from Czechoslovakia, South Africa, Chuvash, St. Petersburg, and New York. The enchanting marionettes, intricately crafted by Petre Puppeteer, and the hilarious animal puppets, reimagined by the legendary Nino Novellino, add to the production's immersive magic, creating an unforgettable holiday experience.