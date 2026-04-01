GHOSTBUSTERS IN CONCERT Will Come to the Florida Theatre

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The Florida Theatre has announced Ghostbusters In Concert on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. at the haunted Florida Theatre in downtown Jacksonville. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 3, 2026, at 10:00 a.m.

Experience the beloved 1984 classic film like never before, with the music performed on stage by an orchestra. Audience members will enjoy the ultimate movie concert experience as Ghostbusters is presented on a large HD cinema screen, fully synced to a live performance of Academy Award-winning composer Elmer Berstein's spine-tingling score.

Ghostbusters (1984) follows three eccentric parapsychologists who, after losing their university jobs, start a ghost-catching business in New York City. Armed with quirky proton packs, they face mischievous spirits, rising supernatural chaos, and a mysterious client linked to an ancient evil. Blending sharp comedy, special effects, and inventive action, the film became a cultural phenomenon and remains a must-watch classic for its humor, charm, and iconic moments.

The Ghostbusters score was composed by Elmer Bernstein and performed by the 72-person Hollywood Studio Symphony orchestra at The Village in West Los Angeles, California. Bernstein described Ghostbusters as the most difficult score he had written, finding it challenging to balance the varying comedic and serious tones.