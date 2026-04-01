Florida Theatre Elects Two New Board Members in Jacksonville

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The Florida Theatre Performing Arts Center, Inc. board of directors elected Kaci Barnes and Lori Smith as new voting members to serve a three-year term.

Kaci Barnes is a Client and Community Relations specialist at PNC Bank. Barnes works to deliver the brand across the market through events, sponsorship activation, philanthropy, community grant-making, and employee engagement programs. She currently serves on the board of directors for Downtown Vision Inc. and held prior roles at Baptist Health, Feeding Northeast Florida, and VyStar Credit Union. Barnes is a graduate of the University of South Carolina with a B.S. in exercise science and psychology.

Lori Smith is the Chief Human Resources Officer at Community First Credit Union. Lori is a results-driven HR leader with demonstrated success as a strategic business partner with a Fortune 500 organization. Lori has over 25 years of progressive career growth, building relationships and engaging high-impact teams. She has a strong record of positioning HR as a trusted business partner to achieve and exceed operational goals and objectives. And she is an excellent communicator with expertise in resolving conflicts and negotiating positive outcomes. She is a member of the Leadership Jacksonville class of 2017 and served for five years on the Board of the United Way of NE Florida. Lori is a graduate of the University of North Carolina with a bachelor's degree in Business/Corporate Communications.

In addition, Board Member Laura Edgecombe-Phillips is now serving as secretary. Laura is the vice president of Urban Systems at Downtown Vision.

The Florida Theatre is governed by a board of directors drawn from the community's civic leadership, who volunteer to oversee the institution's policies, governance, and finances. There are currently 31 board members serving in this capacity.

“I am grateful for Kaci, Lori, and Laura's willingness to serve. The Florida Theatre has always been rooted in downtown Jacksonville, shaped by the people who live, work, and gather here. The perspectives they bring will help guide us as we continue caring for this historic space and strengthening its role in the heart of our city,” said Kevin Stone, interim president/VP of Programming at the Florida Theatre.