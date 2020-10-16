Teatro alla Scala Cancels Season Launch Due to Rise in COVID-19 Cases

The season was set to launch on December 7.

Teatro alla Scala has announced that its season launch, that was set for December 7, as been called off until further notice, Slipped Disc reports.

The theatre was set to hold a press conference today, to discuss the activity calendar from December 2020 to March 2021, but the conference was cancelled due to a rise in COVID-19 cases across Italy.

Performances through October 19 will still go on as scheduled.

La Scala issued the following statement:

Due the evolution of the epidemic in Italy and Europe and to the consequent uncertainty of the regulations, Teatro alla Scala postpones the press conference which was scheduled for today to present the activity calendar from December 2020 to March 2021.

The performances scheduled up to Monday 19 October are confirmed. Teatro alla Scala follows the situation and will give information about the next performances as soon as the regulations are clarified.

Read more on Slipped Disc.

Shows View More Italy Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You