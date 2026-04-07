WHEN NEXT WE MEET Festival Reveals Full Line-Up

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When Next We Meet has announced the full line-up for its fifth edition, returning to the Georgian grounds of Raheen House in Clonmel, Co. Tipperary from May 29th–31st, over the June Bank Holiday Weekend. Headlined by The Waterboys, and Mick Flannery and Susan O'Neill, the 800-capacity festival continues to build its reputation as one of Ireland’s most distinctive and carefully curated music gatherings.

Now entering its fifth year, the event has grown steadily from a grassroots idea into a standout fixture on Ireland’s summer calendar, while remaining intentionally small-scale, designed for audiences who come to listen, connect, and discover music in a laid back setting.

Saturday’s Main Stage features Mick Flannery & Susan O’Neill and The Wran, joined by Palestinian-Irish artist Róisín El Cherif and local favourite Eve Whelan, in a programme rooted in Ireland’s alternative and indie landscape.

Sunday sees The Waterboys and Moxie take centre stage, alongside Jukebox Gypsy and Cork/Tipperary indie-outfit MDR, bringing together established voices and emerging talent across the weekend.

The Hidden Gems stage, dedicated to emerging and local artists and supported by Tipperary Museum of Hidden Histories and Tipperary Arts Office, returns to the estate’s secluded walled garden. Saturday features the winners of the ongoing Tipperary Battle of the Bands alongside In Lieu of Flowers, Noah Hayes and The Last Party. On Sunday, Ruairí De Leastar, Cáit Ní Riain, Charcoal Greys and alternative/folk artist Ae Mak, whose highly anticipated album is released on May 29th, take to the stage. Across the weekend, DJ Lorcan Ryan will play throughout the gardens, maintaining the atmosphere between sets.

The festival opens on Friday May 29th with a special €15 soft-launch evening on the Raheen House grounds, offering an accessible entry point for locals and early arrivals ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend festival. Performances will come from Clonmel Community Choir, Jo Blonde, Sun Merchant and rising Cork band Babyrat, with no requirement to commit to the full three-day experience.

Beyond the music, When Next We Meet continues to expand its wider cultural offering. The Makers’ Market will showcase local artisans and craftspeople across the weekend, while the Food Yard brings together quality food trucks and coffee vendors within the estate grounds. New for 2026, Root & Rise, a collaboration with The Yoga Yard, introduces a dedicated breathwork and yoga space, offering guided sessions alongside a relaxed chill-out area designed to complement the festival’s listening-focused ethos.

Festival Co-Director Kate Twohig says the fifth edition marks an important milestone:

“We’re bringing an international dimension to the banks of the Suir this summer with The Waterboys, to mark our 5th year. While this is our biggest edition yet, expanding to three days, we remain rooted in supporting the richness of Irish artists and the community that returns here year after year.”

As Ireland’s festival landscape continues to evolve, When Next We Meet has carved out a niche as a deliberately small-scale alternative to larger commercial events, with a focus on artist-led programming and audience experience.

Set across 3.5 acres across from the banks of the River Suir, Raheen House offers a distinctive Georgian backdrop, with stages integrated into the natural landscape. Clonmel is located two hours from Dublin and within easy reach of Cork, Limerick, Waterford and Kilkenny, making it both accessible and remote enough to feel like a true weekend destination.

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