STAC @ 30 Celebrates Tipperary Artists in National Collection from April to June

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STAC @ 30 is a major celebration of artists from, or living in, Tipperary who feature in the National Collection: featuring work by Aideen Barry, John Burke, Ursula Burke, Sheenagh Geoghegan, Patricia Hurl, Alice Maher, Austin McQuinn, and Bridget O'Gorman.

April 2026 marks the 30th anniversary of the opening of South Tipperary Arts Centre (STAC). This group exhibition, STAC at 30, will showcase contemporary work from the National Collection by some of the best-known artists connected to Tipperary, including Alice Maher, Aideen Barry, John Burke, Patricia Hurl, Austin McQuinn, Ursula Burke, Sheenagh Geoghegan and Bridget O'Gorman. To narrow the selection process, the curatorial criteria focused on works from the 30-year period, 1996 to the present, and on artists who worked with, or were supported by, STAC during this timeframe.

STAC @ 30 will be the first exhibition of a yearlong programme that will focus on the wonderful artists and work that continues to come out of the region.

STAC @ 30 will be opened by artist Alice Maher, and accompanied by a newly commissioned essay by Catherine Marshal, curator and art historian.

Opening reception will take place on Friday 17th April, 6 – 8pm.

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