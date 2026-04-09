Laoi Sinfonia Will Present Concert at MTU Cork School of Music

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Laoi Sinfonia, a newly established chamber orchestra based in Cork City, will present its inaugural concert on April 11, 2026 at the Curtis Auditorium. The ensemble, founded by Glen Lyons and Milo McCarthy, is composed primarily of students and staff from MTU Cork School of Music.

The orchestra was created with the goal of developing a peer-led ensemble with a distinct identity while presenting a range of repertoire, including works less frequently performed in Cork. The debut performance will be conducted by Milo McCarthy.

The program will include Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Don Giovanni Overture, Francis Poulenc’s Sinfonietta (first movement), and Felix Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 3 in A minor, known as the “Scottish.”

TICKET INFORMATION

The concert is free to attend, with a collection in support of Down Syndrome Ireland. Seat reservations are not required but may be made in advance via Eventbrite or through the organization’s contact channels.

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