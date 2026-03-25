CORK FRINGE FESTIVAL Returns For 2026 With 50+ Events Across The City

🎭 NEW! Ireland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Ireland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Cork Fringe Festival will return for its 2026 edition from May 8 through May 10, presenting more than 50 performances across 15 venues throughout Cork.

The festival launched its program on March 24 at The Bodega, where artists and creatives gathered to preview the lineup. The three-day event will feature theatre, music, dance, comedy, visual art, drag, cabaret, and experimental performance from both emerging and established artists.

The festival will open with the Cork Fringe Opening Party, Disco Infernal at The Pav, hosted by DJ Candy Warhol. The program also includes Hell Night by Bjørnism as part of the opening events.

This year’s lineup includes works by Cork-based artists and international performers. Productions include Alison Teahan’s The Girls Room at Cork Theatre Collective Studio and John of Thrones, an immersive performance by John Spillane at Elizabeth Fort.

International artists appearing in the festival include comedians Eryn Tett and Chris Dupuis, alongside street-based performances from Carmel Clavin with Cork Liminal.

Additional programming includes The Pigeon Factory at The Granary, SeeThrough at Maureen’s, and The History of Art: A Clown Show at Dance Cork Firkin Crane.

The festival will take place in venues across Cork, offering performances both onstage and in public spaces throughout the city.

Ticket Information

Cork Fringe Festival will run May 8–10, 2026 at venues across Cork. For tickets and full program details, visit corkfringe.com.

Get Broadway News on WhatsApp Receive the latest updates, breaking news, and exclusive coverage from Broadway directly in WhatsApp.