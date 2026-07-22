Theater Resources Unlimited to Host Community Gathering on the Role of the Creative Producer

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Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is in its sixth year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings, having led over 300 consecutive conversations about aspects of the arts. The series has offered the theater community information, inspiration and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts these gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, originally presented to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of shutdown, and now to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward.

Click here to receive this Friday’s Zoom link. These gatherings are a service for the theater community and are offered free for TRU members; non-members may also attend for free, but we ask that non-members help keep us running by buying a $12 ticket, making a donation or joining as a member.

7/24 - Can There Be Such a Thing As an Un-Creative Producer?

In the room: producer Cody Lassen. There’s a common misconception that producing is mostly fundraising, says Cody. And he takes issue with this - a producer is not an ATM. The real work is creative problem-solving. Building a budget or a schedule isn't just math: it’s deciding where the heart of the show lives and how to deploy resources to best support the creative. Assembling the team – the director, designers, and cast – is a creative puzzle. Synthesizing feedback to help a team refine their vision is creative. Join us and explore the many facets of producing with someone who has sheparded shows into production, including several he is currently working on. Where does he find his projects? How long does development take on average? And does he have any tips for dealing with the prohibitive costs of commercial productions? (Even budgeting nowadays has become a creative challenge!) Click here to register and receive the link.

is a Tony-nominated theatre producer and live entertainment consultant. Broadway productions include Indecent, the Deaf West Theatre revival of Spring Awakening, and the revival of Paula Vogel’s How I Learned to Drive. Recently off-Broadway A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet was the first new musical to open since the pandemic began. He has been part of the producing team for other Broadway productions including Tootsie, What the Constitution Means to Me, Torch Song, The Band's Visit, Macbeth and Significant Other. Upcoming: the first revival of Titanic, The Flamingo Kid, Steven Sater & Duncan' Sheik's Alice By Heart and Burt Bacharach's Some Lovers. In addition to producing his own projects, Cody consults for producers, theaters and agencies to help them discover how they should market their shows for the best chance of financial and critical success. Previously, he was the director of marketing for Los Angeles' Center Theatre Group and its three theaters: the Ahmanson Theatre, Mark Taper Forum and Kirk Douglas Theatre. He is an active member of the Broadway League, the National Association of Musical Theatre, and serves on the Board of NY’s Vineyard Theatre. More info at codylassen.com







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