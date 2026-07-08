THE DEAD DIE REPEATEDLY to Receive Industry Reading

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Midnight Snack Productions will continue their Bread 'n' Butter Developmental Reading Series with a one-night reading of The Dead Die Repeatedly by Amanda DeLalla.

Directed by Ishika Muchhal, the reading stars Jade Anderson, Michael Bird, Tim Cerniglia, Soraya Dabdoub, Penelope Deen, Aaron J. Dix, Paula de la Fuente, Al Groppi, Nathan Lanum, and Mars Wardell.

A branched mystery grows from the death of a young millionaire named Daisy Grusha. An outsider- originally assigned to just do one job- quickly finds himself drawn into Daisy's bizarre web and becomes entangled with the colorful characters that she knew in life. Inspired by visual novels like Danganronpa, Ace Attorney, and AI: The Somnium Files, this quirky noir mystery will take you on a magical journey filled with twists, turns, and time travel!

The reading is on Saturday, July 11th at 7:00pm at The Studio at The Tank. The show will run approximately 120 minutes with one intermission.







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