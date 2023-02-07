Casting Director Rachel Hoffman Joins the Broadway Dreams Leadership Team







Broadway Dreams has appointed award-winning NYC Casting Director, Rachel Hoffman, CSA to the new role of Director of Engagement and Opportunity, effective immediately. Hoffman joins the existing leadership team of the non-profit organization which includes Founder and President, Annette Tanner; Artistic Director, Nicholas Rodriguez; and General Manager, Martin Giannini. In her new role, Hoffman will work directly with Broadway Dreams students at intensive programming throughout the year, providing direction on audition technique and strategic guidance for students entering the professional theatrical workforce. Hoffman will also review and revise Broadway Dreams coursework and pedagogy, and will coordinate key introductions, networking, and mentorship opportunities between Broadway Dreams students and industry professionals. Founded in 2006, Broadway Dreams offers mentorship-driven performing arts training programs throughout the year, drawing on a wide network of teaching artists from the Broadway community, inspiring students to awaken their highest potential



"Rachel has been an extremely valuable member of the Broadway Dreams family for as long as I can remember, volunteering her time and tremendous expertise to further the careers of countless students," said Annette Tanner, Broadway Dreams Founder & President. "We are honored to have her join our team in this new role which will provide our students with even more opportunity, guidance, and structure as they pursue their futures in the performing arts industry."



"One of the best things about my job as a Casting Director is meeting, working with, and guiding aspiring performers as they pursue their dreams and grow as artists," said Rachel Hoffman, CSA. "Since its inception, Broadway Dreams has been an organization where I've loved connecting with such performers, so when Annette approached me about joining the team in a position where I could help create new opportunities for the students, it felt like the perfect opportunity to parallel my work in casting."



Rachel Hoffman, CSA, has worked in casting since 1999 and is currently a Casting Director at The Telsey Office. Broadway / tours include MJ, Beetlejuice, Frozen, and Come From Away, Diana, An American in Paris, Charlie & the Chocolate Factory, Memphis, Bring It On, Hands on a Hardbody, and Rock of Ages. Regional/Off-Broadway include Titanique, The Bedwetter (Atlantic), Becoming Nancy (Alliance), Love in Hate Nation (Two River), Found (Atlantic), Godspell (2000 Off-Broadway revival), and numerous productions for The Goodman Theatre, La Jolla Playhouse, Williamstown Theatre Festival, St. Louis Muny, and the Paper Mill Playhouse. She is an adjunct faculty member at Ball State University and a Co-Director of the University of Michigan's summer Musical Theatre Workshop at MPulse. She received her BFA in Musical Theatre from the University of Michigan.



Now in its 17th year, Broadway Dreams has inspired more than 20,000 students in more than 8 countries, including a record 3200 in-person students in 2022 alone. Broadway Dreams has to-date awarded more than $1.5M in scholarships, with more than 150 students booking professional breakthrough jobs since 2018. The 2022 Showcase featured 52 students from cities across the United States, Russia, Germany, Ireland, New Zealand, and Brazil.



Established in 2006 by casting executive Annette Tanner, Broadway Dreams Foundation ("Broadway Dreams") empowers aspiring young artists through performing arts training, with a focus on the acting, voice, and dance disciplines. Program intensives are offered nationally and internationally throughout the year and are led by an exceptional faculty of respected entertainment professionals who: assess where all students are in their development process and where they need to be; teach student practical skills that can be applied immediately to elevate their performance levels; guide students to achieve physical, emotional, and artistic self-awareness that can be channeled effectively in their work.



The Broadway Dreams Board of Directors includes Dr. Elizabeth Faulkner (Chair), Marjorie Wynn (Marketing Chair), Adam C. Sansiveri, Margaret Busch, Michael Cox, Bruce Daitch, Alice Farquhar, Martha Gorjanc, Bernie Jackson, Danny and Georgina Louchiey, Alex Newell, Chris Roberts, Jerry Schiano, Lynne Latham Slear and Ivan Williams.



The Broadway Dreams staff also includes Creative and Marketing Director Drew Padrutt, Development Director Joe Finocchiaro, Company Manager Sam Schoenfeld, and Social Media Manager Mackenzie Messick.



For more information on Broadway Dreams and its programs, please visit BroadwayDreams.org.