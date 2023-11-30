Cast Set For Industry Reading of CHRISTMAS EVE IN DIKANKA

Readings are on Monday, December 11 at 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

By: Nov. 30, 2023

The cast has been announced for two industry readings of Christmas Eve in Dikanka, a new musical with book, music and lyrics by Kit Goldstein Grant, adapted from the story by Ukrainian novelist Nikolai Gogol (1809-1852). Music direction by Henco Espag.

Rachel Klein directs a cast of five including Tyrick Wiltez Jones (Bway: Finian's Rainbow, Hairspray), Christopher Michaels (Regional: Love, Valour, Compassion!), Kyle Minshew (NY: Prometheus Bound, NYTW; The Devil And The Deep, Mint Theater), Sarita Amani Nash (Broadway: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), and Gabrielle Wagner (TV: "Mad Men," "Wilfred").

Seeking interest for a developmental production and licensing, two readings will be staged at Pearl Studios, 500 Eighth Avenue, Studio 304 (between 35th and 36th Streets), New York, NY 10018 on Monday, December 11 at 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

It’s Christmas Eve in Dikanka, and a blacksmith must find fancy shoes like those worn by the Czarina in the next few hours or lose the heart of his lady love. But when the Devil comes to town, will he give up his soul for a sole? And what will he do about his mother, who is a promiscuous witch? No really, an actual witch. This loosely adapted take on Nikolai Gogol’s story sets the show in a meta-theatrical universe which combines a Ukrainian 19th century absurdist tone and a modern sensibility, plus a lotta slapstick.

Members of the industry interested in attending, please RSVP at: musefriends@gmail.com. Please include:

  • "Christmas Eve in Dikanka RSVP" in the subject
  • Number of Tickets and the Guests' Names
  • Which reading (3pm or 7pm) you would like to attend

The runtime is approximately 90 minutes with no intermission.

Developed at The Playground Experiment and at Theater Now New York, Christmas Eve in Dikanka was featured in the Verse-Intro Cabaret at the SoHo Playhouse in July 2023.

Christmas Eve in Dikanka is presented by Judith Manocherian LLC, Multicultural Sonic Evolution/Yui Kitamura, and Theater Now NY. Director: Rachel Klein; Music Director: Henco Espag; Copyist: Ben Heintz; Producing Assistant: Colleen Gold; Stage Manager: Ben Greiner; Publicist: Paul Siebold/Off Off PR.



