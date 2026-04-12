Purdue Fort Wayne Theatre to Present THE SPITFIRE GRILL

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The Department of Theatre at Purdue University Fort Wayne invites audiences to experience the heartwarming musical, The Spitfire Grill, at the Williams Theatre on the PFW Campus.

Performances are April 17, 18, 23, 24, 25 at 8 p.m. and April 19 at 2 p.m. with a Talk-back with cast and creatives following the performance.

Tickets are only $5 for PFW students/high school students/children under 18, $14 for other college students with valid ID; $18 for adults, $16 for seniors/faculty/staff/alumni, and $14 for groups of 10 or more.

This heartwarming musical follows the mysterious, young Percy Talbott to Gilead, Wisconsin — a small town she chose from a picture in a travel book — where she hopes to begin a new life after a recent incarceration. There, she finds a new job and community at the local restaurant, the Spitfire Grill, where she helps the entire town rediscover their sense of human kindness. Brimming with memorable characters and a melodic, folk-inspired score, The Spitfire Grill is a joyous celebration of second chances and families of all kinds — lost, familiar, and found. Rated PG-13.

This production is directed by Dr. Julie Lyn Barber, with music direction by Rolin Mains and features a cast of PFW Theatre majors and minors, with guest artist, Julie Donnell playing the role of Hannah Ferguson. Barber previously directed Donnell when she played Fräulein Schneider in the very successful PFW production of Cabaret. Barber and Mains last collaborated on PFW's production of Hot and Cole: A Cole Porter Celebration, which earned Barber 2nd place in the American Prize's Charles Nelson Reilly Prize for Directing in Musical Theatre.

The Spitfire Grill features music and book by James Valcq, lyrics and book by Fred Alley, and is based on the film by Lee David Zlotoff.