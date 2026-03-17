The Hobby Center to Present Silambam Houston's KAVYA: POETRY IN MOTION

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The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts will present Silambam Houston’s Kāvya: Poetry in Motion as part of the Houston Is Inspired 2025-2026 residency on May 1 at 7:30pm.

Bridging between traditional art forms and contemporary audiences with innovative performances, Silambam Houston is preserving and promoting the rich traditions of Indian classical arts in the Greater Houston area.

Kāvya: Poetry in Motion is an original Silambam Houston presentation, born from the vision of artistic director Lavanya Rajagopalan. This evocative production interweaves music, dance and poetry to illuminate a profound truth: that despite separations of culture, language and time, fundamental human emotions serve as an intrinsic unifying force for humanity.

The production's textual landscape features poetry spanning centuries and continents, from the mystical verses of 13th-century Sufi poets and concise beauty of 17th-century Japanese Haiku to the diverse voices of 19th to 21st-century Gaelic, Estonian, Dutch, Spanish and English literature. These poetic expressions are seamlessly integrated with a musical score that traverses a wide spectrum of classical and contemporary genres, all brought to life through the expressive movements of a range of Indian classical dance genres.