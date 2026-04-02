Houston Ebony Opera Guild To Present OPERA GEMS: A CELEBRATION OF AMERICAN OPERA

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The Houston Ebony Opera Guild (HEOG) will present OPERA GEMS: A CELEBRATION OF AMERICAN OPERA on April 26, 2026 at Heights Church in Houston. The performance will begin at 3:00 p.m.

The program will highlight works by American composers including Scott Joplin, William Grant Still, Samuel Barber, H. Leslie Adams, and Terence Blanchard. The concert will feature both solo and ensemble performances, focusing on the contributions of African American composers to the development of American opera.

The event aligns with HEOG’s mission to promote and preserve the legacy of African American artists in opera, while showcasing the diversity and evolution of the American operatic tradition. The program also coincides with the lead-up to the 250th anniversary of the United States, reflecting on the role of music in shaping the nation’s cultural identity.

“This performance is an opportunity to connect our community with the power and beauty of American opera,” said Artistic Director Gregory McDaniel. “We are proud to present a program that honors both tradition and innovation while highlighting the voices that continue to shape the future of this art form.”

Event Details

HEIGHTS CHURCH

230 West 20th Street, Houston, TX

April 26, 2026 at 3:00 p.m.

Admission

General admission is available with a $20 minimum donation, with additional contributions supporting HEOG’s programs and initiatives.