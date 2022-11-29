Tom Cavanaugh's ADAM & YOSHI Premieres in China

Award winning writer/director/producer Tom Cavanaugh's full-length stage play, ADAM & YOSHI will World Premiere with the Wedraman Theatre Company of Hong Kong. A ninety-minute comedy is a full-length drama.

The play features a young successful comic book writer who is getting over a divorce and falling deeper in love with Yoshi, a woman who dresses as a superhero and claims to be from another planet. Adam bears with his unhappy home and career, but he learns from Yoshi how to envision a different reality for himself until she reveals her real intention at the end of the play. Themes of masking, unmasking, complacency and bravery are interwoven as Adam's alpha-male persona morphs before our eyes to into the role of a victim in a "catfish" like scam. The Wedraman Theatre Troupe of Hong Kong has been creating theatre in China for nearly thirty years.

ADAM & YOSHI was developed in workshop at The Actors Gym in Los Angeles back in 2007 under the guidance of Bobby Moresco, Amanda Moresco, Gilles Chaisson and the membership through weekly ten-page readings. The play was then developed at the New American Playwrights Program at the Utah Shakespeare Festival and then received another workshop at The McKinney Repertory Company in Texas. In 2008, ADAM & YOSHI won the Make the Crowds Roar Prize for Comedy from the Lionheart Theater Company of Georgia. ADAM & YOSHI was part of the 2018 Fall Reading Series at Cape May Stage Company in New Jersey.

Tom Cavanaugh received his M.F.A. in playwriting from The Actors Studio Drama School. NY in 2000. Tom's full-length play, BEHOLD was a 2010 finalist New American Playwrights Program at Utah Shakespearean Festival and won a 2011 Pickering Award for Excellence in Playwriting. ADAM & YOSHI was a finalist in McKinney Repertory Play Competition, Texas, finalist 2013 New American Playwrights Program Utah Shakespearean Festival and won 2012 Make the House Roar Prize at the Lionheart Theater, Georgia. 2014, INLAND EMPRESS, Tom's full-length play, World Premiered, at The Lounge Theatre, Los Angeles. 2017 MISTER PICMAN, premiered at the Short & Sweet Play Festival, Hollywood, CA, & Theatre of Note's Alternative Acts in Los Angeles. THE FIELD a short play by Cavanaugh premiered at The CTI Theatre Festival in Independence, MO. In 2018, Theatre of Action in Los Angeles Plays About Immigration listed Tom's short play, COYOTE. Tom won the Artists & Playwright Festival at The Know Theatre in Binghamton, NY in 2018 with his short play, ROCKS ON THE PLAYA. Recently Tom's Short Play, MOM & MOM World Premiered as part of the 2022 Pittsburgh New Works Festival in Pennsylvania. Tom was a member of the 2019 & 2022 National Playwrights Symposium at Cape May Stages in New Jersey and has been a member of the Dramatist Guild of America since 1998.