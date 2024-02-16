The HK Phil Will Perform an Easter Extravaganza in March and April

The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra will host a diverse array of programmes for the Easter celebration. On 23 & 24 March, in collaboration with HKU Muse, the orchestra presents Gloria, one of Poulenc's most celebrated works for solo soprano, orchestra, and chorus. The following weekend (29 & 30 March), Estonian Grammy Award-winning conductor Paavo Järvi returns with violinist Alena Baeva. On 5 & 6 April, the HK Phil will delight audiences with a film-in-concert featuring BBC's Seven Worlds One Planet, with live music performed by the orchestra under the baton of Joshua Tan. Tickets are available at URBTIX.

HK Phil x HKU Muse: Poulenc Gloria (23 & 24 March 2024)

The HK Phil Chorus partners with the HKU Chamber Singers to showcase four contrasting choral works at HKU’s Grand Hall. Led by French conductor Chloé Dufresne, the orchestra and combined chorus will open the concert with Haydn’s second setting of Te Deum, followed by the world premiere of Anthony Au’s Hark! The Midnight Bell Echoes. Baritone Caleb Woo takes the centre stage as soloist in Vaughan Williams’ pious Five Mystical Songs, while Dani Zhang Jingdan delivers the ethereal soprano solos in Poulenc’s idiosyncratic setting of Gloria.

“HK Phil x HKU Muse: Poulenc Gloria” will be held on 23 March (Sat) at 8PM and 24 March 2024 (Sun) at 3PM in the HKU Grand Hall. Tickets priced at HK $250 are available at URBTIX. For enquiries, please call +852 2721 2332 or visit hkphil.org.

Swire Maestro Series: Paavo Järvi & Alena Baeva (29 & 30 March 2024)

The HK Phil welcomes the return of two artists who gave exhilarating performances in the last season. Paavo Järvi returns with Shostakovich’s Fifth Symphony – the composer’s most frequently performed work and a testament to an era of struggle and oppression. Violinist Alena Baeva will also grace the stage once again, bringing us Stravinsky’s meticulously structured Violin Concerto, widely considered his best orchestral work. Rimsky-Korsakov’s Capriccio espagnol is a perfect opener for the concert, echoing the dance-like qualities of Stravinsky’s neo-classical concerto.

“Swire Maestro Series: Paavo Järvi & Alena Baeva” will be held on 29 & 30 March 2024 (Fri & Sat) at 8PM in the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall. Tickets priced at HK$680, $540, $400, $260 and $50 are available at URBTIX. For enquiries, please call +852 2721 2332 or visit hkphil.org.

BBC Seven Worlds One Planet Live In Concert (5 & 6 April 2024)

In this film-in-concert, breathtaking footage from BBC’s Seven Worlds One Planet, narrated by HK Phil trombone player Kevin Thompson, is accompanied by the HK Phil performing the music of Hans Zimmer and Jacob Shea, conducted by Joshua Tan. Join us on this spectacular journey to all seven continents – from scorching Africa to frozen Antarctica; from North America via Australia to wildlife in Europe; from the colourful paradises of South America to the natural beauty closer to home in Asia.

“BBC Seven Worlds One Planet Live In Concert” will be held on 5 April (Fri) at 8PM and 6 April 2024 (Sat) at 3PM & 8PM in the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall. Tickets priced at HK$520, $420, $320 and $220 are available at URBTIX. For enquiries, please call +852 2721 2332 or visit hkphil.org.