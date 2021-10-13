Hong Kong Play THE WHITE SHADOW Will Have its Virtual Premiere at The San Francisco International Arts Festival

The San Francisco International Arts Festival (SFIAF) is proud to host the acclaimed Chinese production company, Cinematic Theatre as a part of this year's online program. The theatre troupe explores the souls of the past and the present through their new play, The White Shadow.

The cancellation of public events due to COVID-19 has taken an especially large toll on the performing arts community-- but throughout it all, SFIAF has been working with local artists and performers to safely reopen the industry. Along with the many live performances that will be taking place at Fort Mason on the weekend of October 23rd, there will also be a series of online shows that audiences can watch from their own homes.

One such online performance to watch out for is The White Shadow, a story that explores the connection between three people in Hong-Kong: a female factory worker in the 1970s, a Thai sex worker in the millennium, and a young lady who resists Japanese occupation during World War II. These three women from different eras review the history of Hong Kong's Sham Shui Po neighborhood.

Through their stories, audiences will not only be able to interact with the discourse surrounding women's' rights throughout the twentieth century, but also with the political struggles that continue to plague Hong Kong today. The Cinematic Theatre intertwines imagination with reality to look at the country's history through an intersectional perspective. By allowing the audience to look through the eyes of three ghosts from the past, The White Shadow gives a perspective on the Territory's rich but often forgotten history.

The performance is presented in Cantonese with English and Chinese character subtitles.

Cinematic Theatre was founded by director/playwright Carmen Ching-man Lo. The name of the Company indicates that the language and form of cinema takes an essential role in shaping the theatrical style of the productions. The Company mainly focuses on original works that explore modern people's horizons and souls, especially for young audiences. The elements of intertwining imagination and reality plus the past and the present are distinctive characteristics of the works of the Company. Moreover, the Company takes the initiative to explore overseas cultural exchange opportunities. The Company is operated in the manner of a non-profit charity. Since 2003, productions have been toured in Avignon, Scotland, Adelaide, Seoul, Yokohama, Singapore, Shanghai, Taipei, the Philippines, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Macau.

The performance takes place on Wednesday, October 20, 7:00 PM. TICKETS.