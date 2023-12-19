Hong Kong Philharmonic Performs Hans Zimmer's Greatest Hits in January

Performances will run 5 Jan 2024 (Fri) at 8:00PM and 6 Jan 2024 (Sat) at 8:00PM.

By: Dec. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Hong Kong Philharmonic Brings THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS Film Screening With Live Musi Photo 1 Hong Kong Philharmonic Brings THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS Film Screening With Live Music to the Stage
Jaap van Zweden, Lio Kuokman and the HK Phil Concluded Guangzhou and Shenzhen Tours with a Photo 2 Jaap van Zweden, Lio Kuokman and the HK Phil Concluded Guangzhou and Shenzhen Tours with a Resounding Success
Hong Kong Philharmonic Performs Hans Zimmer's Greatest Hits in January Photo 3 Hong Kong Philharmonic Performs Hans Zimmer's Greatest Hits in January

Hong Kong Philharmonic Performs Hans Zimmer's Greatest Hits in January

Hong Kong Philharmonic will perform Hans Zimmer's Greatest Hits next month. Performances will run 5 Jan 2024 (Fri) at 8:00PM and 6 Jan 2024 (Sat) at 8:00PM.

In an illustrious career spanning over 40 years, German film composer Hans Zimmer has scored over 150 films, winning him two Oscars and two Grammy Awards. His music seamlessly combines electronic elements with symphonic textures to great dramatic effect, bringing epic worlds to life onscreen. Immerse yourself in Zimmer’s sonic universe as the HK Phil and conductor Benjamin Northey deliver unforgettable themes from Inception, The Dark Knight trilogy, The Lion King, Pirates of the Caribbean, Gladiator and more.

The concert runs approximately 2 hours with an intermission.




RELATED STORIES - Hong Kong

1
Hong Kong Philharmonic Brings THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS Film Screening With Live Musi Photo
Hong Kong Philharmonic Brings THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS Film Screening With Live Music to the Stage

Hong Kong Philharmonic will perform Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas this month as a film screening with live music.

2
Jaap van Zweden, Lio Kuokman and the HK Phil Concluded Guangzhou and Shenzhen Tours with a Photo
Jaap van Zweden, Lio Kuokman and the HK Phil Concluded Guangzhou and Shenzhen Tours with a Resounding Success

The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil), led by Music Director Jaap van Zweden and Resident Conductor Lio Kuokman, recently concluded its successful tours in the Greater Bay Area. Learn more about the past shows here!

3
Celebrate the Festive Season With the Hong Kong Philharmonic Photo
Celebrate the Festive Season With the Hong Kong Philharmonic

Let’s celebrate the holiday season with the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil)! From Christmas to New Year, the HK Phil will present a line up led by conductors Nicholas Buc, Paolo Bortolameolli and Benjamin Northey.

4
HK Phil Presents Annual Outdoor Extravaganza Swire SYMPHONY UNDER THE STARS Photo
HK Phil Presents Annual Outdoor Extravaganza Swire SYMPHONY UNDER THE STARS

The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil) concluded its highly successful Swire Symphony Under The Stars, an annual free outdoor mega-concert, attracting over 12,000 attendees at the Central Harbourfront on 18 November.

More Hot Stories For You

Hong Kong Philharmonic Brings THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS Film Screening With Live Music to the StageHong Kong Philharmonic Brings THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS Film Screening With Live Music to the Stage
Jaap van Zweden, Lio Kuokman and the HK Phil Concluded Guangzhou and Shenzhen Tours with a Resounding SuccessJaap van Zweden, Lio Kuokman and the HK Phil Concluded Guangzhou and Shenzhen Tours with a Resounding Success
Celebrate the Festive Season With the Hong Kong PhilharmonicCelebrate the Festive Season With the Hong Kong Philharmonic
HK Phil Presents Annual Outdoor Extravaganza Swire SYMPHONY UNDER THE STARSHK Phil Presents Annual Outdoor Extravaganza Swire SYMPHONY UNDER THE STARS

Videos

HELL'S KITCHEN Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
HELL'S KITCHEN Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Watch Audra McDonald in Ava DuVernay’s ORIGIN Film Trailer Video
Watch Audra McDonald in Ava DuVernay’s ORIGIN Film Trailer
Go Inside the MEAN GIRLS Musical Numbers in Choreography Featurette Video
Go Inside the MEAN GIRLS Musical Numbers in Choreography Featurette
View all Videos

Hong Kong SHOWS

Recommended For You