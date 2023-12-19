Hong Kong Philharmonic Performs Hans Zimmer's Greatest Hits in January

Hong Kong Philharmonic will perform Hans Zimmer's Greatest Hits next month. Performances will run 5 Jan 2024 (Fri) at 8:00PM and 6 Jan 2024 (Sat) at 8:00PM.

In an illustrious career spanning over 40 years, German film composer Hans Zimmer has scored over 150 films, winning him two Oscars and two Grammy Awards. His music seamlessly combines electronic elements with symphonic textures to great dramatic effect, bringing epic worlds to life onscreen. Immerse yourself in Zimmer’s sonic universe as the HK Phil and conductor Benjamin Northey deliver unforgettable themes from Inception, The Dark Knight trilogy, The Lion King, Pirates of the Caribbean, Gladiator and more.

The concert runs approximately 2 hours with an intermission.