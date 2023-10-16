HK Phil's Annual Outdoor Extravaganza Swire Symphony Under The Stars Returns This November

Swire Symphony Under The Stars, the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra's (HK Phil) much-anticipated free annual outdoor mega-concert will take place on 18 November 2023 (Sat) at the Central Harbourfront! Tickets will be allocated to the public for free through an online ticket ballot system.

This year, the popular music extravaganza will feature the HK Phil Resident Conductor Lio Kuokman, who will perform both as a conductor and a piano soloist, Principal Cello Richard Bamping, distinguished sopranos Louise Kwong and Vivian Yau, renowned arts educators and vocalists Crisel Consunji and Roy Rolloda, and TV presenter Heidi Chu. Together, they will transport the audiences to the captivating worlds created by legendary composers John Williams, Leonard Bernstein, and George Gershwin. Moreover, the audience will be taken on a nostalgia trip to the glory days of the Hong Kong films with music specially arranged by Johnny Yim. This delightful evening under the stars will culminate in a breathtaking fireworks display, accompanied by Tchaikovsky's triumphant 1812 Overture: Finale.

In view of the overwhelming responses with tremendous enthusiasm from music fans in previous years, this year's concert tickets will be allocated to the public for free through a ballot system. Online registration for the ticket ballot is available at suts.hkphil.org/reg from 26 October (Thu) at 12NN to 30 October 2023 (Mon) at 7PM. All registrants have an equal chance of winning tickets. The ballot result will be published on the same website on 2 November (Thu). Each ballot winner will receive an email notification.

This year's concert will go hybrid again with the live performance simultaneously live streamed on the HK Phil website, Facebook page and YouTube channel, as well as the Swire TrustTomorrow Facebook page. It will also be broadcast live on RTHK TV 32 and rthk.tv.

In support of the Government's Night Vibes Hong Kong campaign, Swire Symphony Under The Stars ticket-holders could enjoy exclusive offers by Swire Properties, including 25% off beverage items at Salisterra Bar at The Upper House and Sugar of EAST Hong Kong from 18 to 25 November (after 6PM), and one extra hour of free parking* at Pacific Place, Cityplaza and Citygate Outlets from 18 to 30 November.

* On top of existing parking offers

This free outdoor extravaganza is made possible through the generous support of the Swire Group. As the principal patron of the HK Phil since 2006, Swire is deeply committed to its long-term vision of promoting artistic excellence and fostering cultural appreciation. Together with the HK Phil, Swire aims to bring the world of classical music to the widest possible audience.

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the HK Phil, a series of exclusive merchandise in collaboration with local brands and artists will be available for purchase at Swire Symphony Under The Stars.

Bring your friends and family for an unforgettable evening of music, and let the HK Phil enchant you under the stars!

Online Registration for Ticket Ballot (26 October 12NN – 30 October 7PM)

Members of the public can register for the ticket ballot on the Swire Symphony Under The Stars webpage suts.hkphil.org/reg from 26 October (Thu) at 12NN to 30 Oct 2023 (Mon) at 7PM. Each person can register for the ballot to apply for a maximum of four tickets. The registrants must provide their name, valid email address and mobile number at the time of registration.

Each person will be allowed to register for only one ballot, and the system will only process the latest registered record if there is any duplication. All registrations made during the online registration period have an equal chance of being selected. Successful registrants will receive a confirmation email with a registration reference number.

Ballot Result Announcement (2 November)

The ballot result along with the registration reference number will be announced at suts.hkphil.org/reg starting from 2 November 2023. Ballot winners will also be notified via email. Tickets will be sent to the registered email address of the ballot winners in one go. Ballot winners should save the e-tickets on their smartphones or print them out. For admission, they can either show the QR codes on the e-tickets using their smartphones or present the printed tickets.