BWW Review: Ramin Karimloo & Hadley Fraser - FROM THE REHEARSAL ROOM: TOKYO (ACT 2) at Setagaya Sound Studio

The past weekend audiences were treated to the second act of Ramin Karimloo and Hadley Fraser's concert - From the Rehearsal Room.



Kicking off this part of the stream, the duo delivered a beautiful version of "The Impossible Dream". The song, composed by Mitch Leigh, with lyrics written by Joe Darion, is a popular theatre number. Having been covered by various artists over the years, audiences will undoubtedly recognise the song, though not everybody, especially audiences in Asia, will be familiar with its origin - the 1965 Broadway musical Man of La Mancha. The duet from Karimloo and Fraser once again show how wonderful their voices blend together, and performing it together brings a different energy, injecting a breath of fresh air into what is a theatre classic.



Following after, the two performed a couple of solos, with Ramin singing "Being Alive" from Company, and Hadley singing "Again", one of my favourite Scott Alan songs. Here, it has to be mentioned how wonderful it was to hear Hadley sing this song again. Over the years, various artists have covered it, but none perform it as well as Hadley - the original singer and collaborator on this song. As Scott Alan himself has previously said, this is "Hadley's song" - no other performer that I have seen perform this captures that vulnerability and heartache as well as Hadley. What's brilliant about listening to him sing is that he truly performs them each time - as much as this is 'from the rehearsal room', it is a full on performance. Just like his performance of "Soliloquy" (from Carousel) that features later on in the set, he delivers it completely just minus the costume and set. The laughs, enunciation and the way he switches between emotions throughout is just masterful. Every time, Hadley embraces the lyrics and melodies, completely making them his own, by putting his soul into each and every one - the best type of artist that people want to see.



The duo have both built up an impressive following over the years, largely thanks to Les Misérables, so it comes as no surprise to hear them revisit the songs again in this Act. Fans who have heard the two in concert together will know what I mean when I say their duet of "Empty Chairs at Empty Tables" is hauntingly beautiful. The two deliver an incredibly moving performance, the heartfelt lyrics, poignant and powerful, this time cutting far deeper given the past couple of years under this pandemic - many of us have lost loved ones, and have not been able to be with our friends and family. The harmonies from Hadley really take it to another level and every time I hear them perform it I get goosebumps.



Continuing with Les Misérables, the two then swap over, with Ramin performing "Stars" and Hadley singing "Bring Him Home". Ramin has always been a unique talent with one of the most incredible voices, so here, as expected, he gives a solid performance, but it must be said, on this number, it does feel a little lacking in terms of the emotions, falling a little short when it comes to capturing the tenacity of Javert. On the other hand, Hadley's rendition of "Bring Him Home" was truly sublime - I don't think I've ever heard a version so delicate, truly capturing the prayer-like essence of the song. Why Hadley has never been cast as Javert is a question that has stuck with me for years. As one of the most versatile and competent actors in the industry, it would be so brilliant to see Hadley play the role, and his performance here once again proves how amazing he would be in this role.



As a concert that looks back at some of the songs that have influenced their careers, it was inevitable for some Phantom to appear. Here, Ramin performs the fan-favourite "Til I Hear You Sing" from Love Never Dies, the sequel to Phantom of the Opera. It is always such a privilege to hear Ramin sing this as the song hasn't been a frequent feature in his concert set-lists. As he explains, the song is so physically demanding, and it's also a song that has been with him for a long time, dating back to workshop days, so it's understandable that it gets swapped out from time to time. Here, Ramin gives a faultless performance - one that never fails to tug at the heart strings.



Closing the set, the two return to their guitars, ending the stream with "Hushabye Mountain" from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Sheytoons number "Steal our Moments". The idyllic lullaby is reimagined under new arrangements. Not having seen the movie or the stage musical, but have heard the song performed many a times from different artists, this stripped back version, without cellos and violins or a full-on orchestra, is definitely one of my favourites - absolutely spellbinding. And last but not least, "Steal Our Moments", the perfect reminder for these tough and unprecedented times where we can't always be with the ones we love... we just have to steal the moments whenever we can.



It is always such a treat hearing these two gentlemen sing together, especially with a set list that features so many much loved theatre numbers and Sheytoons songs. I hope it won't be too long before we see these two reuniting again, bringing new original materials and more theatre tracks!