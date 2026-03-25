Mānoa Valley Theatre Reveals 2026–2027 Season - THE PRODUCERS, PURPOSE and More

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Mānoa Valley Theatre (MVT) has revealed its 2026–2027 season, a lineup of productions that blends Broadway hits, comedies, drama, and local storytelling.

Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill: The Musical

September 10 – 27, 2026

Lyrics by Alanis Morissette | Music by Alanis Morissette & Glen Ballard | Book by Diablo Cody

Inspired by the groundbreaking album, this powerful musical dives into the complexities of modern family life. Beneath the surface of a seemingly perfect suburban household lies a story of identity, addiction, trauma, and resilience. Driven by Morissette’s iconic music, this emotionally charged production delivers a raw and unforgettable theatrical experience.

Peter Pan Goes Wrong

November 12 – 29, 2026

By Jonathan Sayer, Henry Lewis, and Henry Shields

From the creators of The Play That Goes Wrong comes another uproarious comedy as the accident-prone Cornley Drama Society attempts to stage Peter Pan. Complete with flying mishaps, technical disasters, and backstage chaos, this high-energy farce is packed with physical comedy and non-stop laughs.

Purpose

January 21 – February 7, 2027

By Branden Jacobs-Jenkins

Winner of the 2025 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Purpose is a gripping and intimate portrait of a prominent family confronting long-buried truths. When a son returns home with an unexpected guest, tensions rise and secrets unravel, forcing a powerful reckoning with legacy, identity, and belief.

The Producers: A Mel Brooks Musical

March 18 – April 4, 2027

Book by Mel Brooks & Thomas Meehan | Music & Lyrics by Mel Brooks

A scheming Broadway producer and his timid accountant attempt to stage the biggest flop in history—only to create a runaway hit. This wildly irreverent musical comedy is filled with outrageous humor, show-stopping numbers, and Mel Brooks’ signature comedic brilliance.

Folks You Meet in Longs

May 13 – 30, 2027

By Lee Cataluna

A beloved local favorite returns to the MVT stage. Set in Hawaiʻi’s most familiar gathering place, this heartfelt and humorous play introduces a colorful cast of characters whose lives intersect in unexpected ways. This updated version includes special nods to the nearby Mānoa Longs, making it a uniquely local and deeply relatable experience.

Lisa Matsumoto’s Once Upon One Kapakahi Time

June 24 – July 11, 2027 (Performing at Kaimukī High School Performing Arts Center)

Music & Lyrics by Roslyn Catracchia | Additional Lyrics by Lisa Matsumoto

Featuring songs from the Once Upon One Time Trilogy

Step into a whimsical, “kapakahi” (mixed-up) fairytale world where beloved characters collide in a fun-filled musical adventure. Combining the best moments from the popular trilogy, this family-friendly production delivers humor, heart, and plenty of local flavor.

Shakespeare in Love (In partnership with Hawaiʻi Shakespeare Festival)

July 15 – August 1, 2027

Based on the screenplay by Marc Norman & Tom Stoppard | Adapted by Lee Hall

Young William Shakespeare struggles with writer’s block—until he meets Viola, his muse and greatest inspiration. This romantic and witty play blends comedy, drama, and backstage intrigue, offering a charming glimpse into the creative spark behind one of the world’s greatest love stories.

Mānoa Valley Theatre’s 2026–2027 season offers a compelling mix of contemporary voices, Broadway spectacle, and local storytelling, continuing its tradition of producing engaging, high-quality theatre for Hawaiʻi audiences.