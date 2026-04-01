Lance Inouye Named Principal Guest Conductor Of Hawai‘i Opera Theatre

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Hawai‘i Opera Theatre has announced the appointment of Lance Inouye as Principal Guest Conductor. The Honolulu native will begin his tenure with the company’s upcoming production of KAMALEHUA: THE SHELTERING TREE.

Inouye, who grew up in Honolulu, began his musical training at a young age, performing with the Hawaii Youth Symphony and studying piano. He attended Maʻemaʻe Elementary, Kawananakoa Intermediate, and Punahou School, where he was first introduced to opera through a Hawai‘i Opera Theatre outreach program featuring CARMEN.

He previously conducted the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra as a guest conductor in 2022 and made his Hawai‘i Opera Theatre debut in 2023 with Jack Perla’s AN AMERICAN DREAM. In his new role, he will conduct the world premiere of KAMALEHUA: THE SHELTERING TREE, scheduled for performances at Blaisdell Concert Hall.

“I am beyond thrilled that Lance has recently accepted the position of Principal Guest Conductor with HOT, starting with our production of Kamalehua: The Sheltering Tree,” said General Director Andrew Morgan. “It is an honor to be working with such a passionate musician, someone who is natural educator and mentor for young singers, someone who is truly kind and compassionate.”

“It really means a lot to come home and join Hawai‘i Opera Theatre as Principal Guest Conductor,” said Inouye. “My first introduction to opera actually came through a Hawai‘i Opera Theatre program when I was a student at Punahou, and that experience stuck with me. To now come full circle and work with this company at such an exciting time—especially with the premiere of Kamalehua: The Sheltering Tree—is pretty special.”

About Hawai‘i Opera Theatre

Founded in 1961, Hawai‘i Opera Theatre is now in its 65th season. The company presents a range of productions and educational initiatives across the state, including both traditional repertoire and new works.