Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Announce Winner of December 2023 GO TRY PLAYWRITE Contest

The December Go Try PlayWrite winner is Danielle E. Moore for her piece These White Men are Dangerous

Danielle E. Moore (she/they) is an NYC-based writer and producer. She is the EP of Green Light Group Productions, where she leads the development of new musicals and related content across stage and screen, and has developed and produced content for companies including NBCUniversal and The Shubert Organization. Select theater credits include the Audrey Hepburn biomusical Audrey, which premiered Off-Broadway at The Players Theatre in summer 2022, and premiered regionally with Helen Hayes Award-winning theater company Creative Cauldron in Washington D.C. in May 2023, becoming the highest-grossing production in the organization's 20-year history; and the interactive TV singing competition musical CROSSOVER (City of Philadelphia Illuminate the Arts Grant; Philadelphia Inquirer's “Theater to See This Week”). She received a 2018 Office of the Provost Year of Innovation Grant to lead a student workshop of a revisionist musical adaptation of The Great Gatsby at the University of Pennsylvania, as well as a 2024 NYSCA-A.R.T./New York Creative Opportunity Grant. A finalist for the 2021 Johnny Mercer Foundation Songwriters Project, she holds a B.A. from The Annenberg School at the University of Pennsylvania. www.greenlightgroupproductions.com.

December 2023 prompt: A “what's in the news” part two prompt. Write a ten (10) page maximum scene or an six (6) page maximum monologue of a child responding to an event currently in the news. They may or may not proffer a solution, but they do add clarity to the event. The child could be talking to an adult or other children. Find all the innocence and cruelty in a child's perspective.

Each month Kumu Kahua Theatre co-sponsors this playwriting contest with Bamboo Ridge Press in their combined effort to nurture local playwrights and authors. Each month a different judge is pulled from amongst the theatre practitioners in the Hawaii theatre community. All plays submitted are read by Kumu Kahua Theatre Artistic Director, Harry Wong III.



Kumu Kahua Theatre is now accepting entries for the January 2024 Go Try PlayWrite Contest.

January Prompt: A New Year's resolution prompt. Write a ten (10) page maximum scene or an six (6) page maximum monologue of the first challenge to a person's New Year's resolution. It's a resolution that the character has made, and you should choose whether they succeed or fail when confronted.

Contest Rules: Each entrant must write a 5-page monologue and/or a 10-page scene based on monthly requirements. Each month a new prompt will be chosen by Kumu Kahua Theatre's Artistic Director. The prompt will be given on or by the 1st of the month and the due date will always be the last day of the month. All entries must be written in traditional play format; instructions on this format can be found here: https://www.dramatistsguild.com/script-formats courtesy of the Dramatists Guild.



There will be one winner each month. Scripts will be submitted to the judges anonymously. So please do not put your name on the cover of your script. Winners will receive $100.00 and a subscription to Bamboo Ridge Press.

