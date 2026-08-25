Damon Wayans to Bring Stand-Up to Blue Note Hawai'i This October

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Comedy legend Damon Wayans brings his unmistakable comedic voice to Blue Note Hawai'i this October for a special stand-up engagement on October 1 – 4, 2026, presented by 94.7 KUMU FM.

While much of Wayans' recent focus has been on his extensive film and television career, the acclaimed comedian, actor, writer and producer will step back onto the stand-up stage for a rare series of live performances in Blue Note Hawai'i's intimate showroom.

Tickets are on sale now at BlueNoteHawaii.com.

One of the most influential comedic voices of his generation, Wayans is perhaps best known as one of the groundbreaking writer-performers behind the Emmy Award-winning sketch comedy series In Living Color. During his three seasons on the show, he created some of its most memorable characters, including Homey D. Clown, Handi-Man and Blaine Edwards of 'Men on Film,' while earning two individual Emmy nominations for his writing.

Wayans began his career on the comedy club circuit in 1982 before gaining national attention as a featured player on Saturday Night Live. He went on to establish himself as a powerhouse stand-up performer through acclaimed HBO specials including One Night Stand, The Last Stand and Still Standing.

His television career includes co-creating, executive producing and starring in the hit ABC sitcom My Wife and Kids, which ran for five seasons and earned multiple honors, including a People's Choice Award for Favorite New Television Comedy Series and Favorite Male Performer for Wayans' role as Michael Kyle. More recently, he starred in FOX's Lethal Weapon and returned to television in Poppa's House.

On the big screen, Wayans' extensive film career includes memorable roles in The Last Boy Scout, Major Payne, Mo' Money, Blankman, Bamboozled, The Great White Hype, Celtic Pride, I'm Gonna Git You Sucka, Colors, Punchline and Beverly Hills Cop.

A member of the legendary Wayans entertainment family, Damon Wayans has spent more than four decades helping shape American comedy through his distinctive stand-up, iconic characters and work across television and film.

This October, Hawai'i audiences will have a rare opportunity to experience Wayans live and up close, returning to the comedy-club setting where his remarkable career first began.

Event Details

94.7 KUMU FM Presents: Damon Wayans

October 1, 2, 3, & 4

Tickets: Premium Seating $95, Loge Seating $80 & Bar Area $70

Showtimes: 7:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 p.m.

About Blue Note Hawaii

About Blue Note Entertainment Group

With jazz at its vibrant core, Blue Note has maintained its historical excellence while providing audiences with a range of dynamic, culturally rich experiences and top artistry. The multi-faceted entertainment company owns and operates New York's Blue Note Jazz Club and Sony Hall; The Howard Theatre (Washington D.C.); and Blue Note Jazz Clubs Worldwide (Milan, Italy; Honolulu, HI; Beijing and Shanghai, China; London; Tokyo and Nagoya, Japan; Napa, CA; Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, Brazil) and the Blue Note Jazz Festivals in Napa and NYC.

About Outrigger Resorts & Hotels

For more than 75 years, OUTRIGGER has charted a journey of discovery – expanding from Hawai'i to premier resort destinations including Fiji, Mauritius, Thailand and the Maldives. The privately held hospitality company invites guests to 'Come Be Here' with authentic Signature Experiences and the OUTRIGGER DISCOVERY loyalty program – a member of the award-winning Global Hotel Alliance (GHA). OUTRIGGER's multi-branded portfolio includes OUTRIGGER Resorts, Hawaii Vacation Condos by OUTRIGGER, The Kapalua Villas Maui and OUTRIGGER Honua Kai Resort & Spa while also managing select properties from top international hotel brands including Embassy Suites by Hilton. Find out more at OUTRIGGER.com or visit @OUTRIGGERResorts on, Instagram and Twitter.

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