Broadway in Hawaii Reveals 2026-27 Season - MAMMA MIA!, THE BOOK OF MORMON

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A brand-new Broadway in Hawaii season is coming to Blaisdell Concert Hall. The season includes The Book of Mormon and Mamma Mia! Season tickets for the two shows start at $137 and are on sale now. Patrons have the option spreading the cost of season tickets over 6 payments.

THE BOOK OF MORMON

NOVEMBER 25 – DECEMBER 6, 2026

THE BOOK OF MORMON is back by popular demand after more than a decade-long absence from the Blaisdell stage. The 10th longest-running Broadway musical of all time last visited Honolulu for three sold out weeks in 2016.

This outrageous musical comedy follows the adventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. With standing-room-only productions in London, on Broadway, and across North America, THE BOOK OF MORMON has truly become an international sensation. Contains explicit language.

MAMMA MIA!

JULY 6 – 18, 2027

A mother. A daughter. 3 possible dads.

And a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget!

Set on a Greek island paradise where the sun always shines, a tale of love, friendship, and identity is beautifully told through the timeless hits of ABBA. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the father she’s never known brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited decades ago.

For over 25 years, people all around the world have fallen in love with the characters, the story, and the music that make MAMMA MIA! the ultimate feel-good show.