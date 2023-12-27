Yorgos Ziavras Leads Opera De Paris Principal Dancers in NUTCRACKER Premiere at Greek National Opera

Internationally acclaimed Greek-German opera conductor Yorgos Ziavras led a performance of "The Nutcracker" at the Greek National Opera (GNO) on the 23rd of December, praised with a 5-minute standing ovation by the packed opera house audience. The National Opera surprised the audience with a "Pas de Deux" duo, perfectly executed by the principal dancers of the Paris Opera Ballet, Hortense Millet-Maurin and Jeremy-Loup Quer, and masterfully conducted by the 33-year-old maestro.

A delightful surprise awaited the audience at the premiere of "The Nutcracker" at the Athenian opera house on the evening of December 23rd. Yorgos Ziavras displayed masterful conducting, leading the Greek National Opera Orchestra with finesse and skill. Under his baton, the music soared to celestial heights, pushing the orchestra to its limits, captivating the packed opera house audience, leaving them utterly speechless.

"It is both an honor and a great pleasure to return to the Greek National Opera for the seventh year in a row. Working with the GNO Orchestra to perform this great and timeless classic for the second time is just an opportunity that I won't forget for a long time," said the young conductor.

Paris Opera Ballet Principals Hortense Millet-Maurin and Jeremy-Loup Quer were flown to Athens at the last minute following the sudden illness of the GNO Principals, who were originally scheduled to appear on stage both December 23 and 24, according to a GNO Ballet press release.

Hortense Millet-Maurin appeared as Princess Pirlipat and Jeremy-Loup Quer as the Prince. Under the masterful baton of Yorgos Ziavras, they gave a mesmerising performance that will surely be remembered in Athens for years to come.

Directed and choreographed by GNO Ballet Director Konstantinos Rigos, the performance of "The Nutcracker" offered a captivating presentation that resonated with audiences of all ages, breathing new life into the beloved story of Maria-Clara and her magical Christmas Eve journey.

The collaboration between Ziavras and Rigos brought a much-needed fresh and contemporary perspective to Tchaikovsky's beloved Christmas classic.