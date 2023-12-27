Yorgos Ziavras Leads Opera De Paris Principal Dancers in NUTCRACKER Premiere at Greek National Opera

The National Opera surprised the audience with a "Pas de Deux" duo, perfectly executed by the principal dancers of the Paris Opera Ballet.

By: Dec. 27, 2023

Internationally acclaimed Greek-German opera conductor Yorgos Ziavras led a  performance of "The Nutcracker" at the Greek National Opera (GNO) on the 23rd of December, praised with a 5-minute standing ovation by the packed opera house audience. The National Opera surprised the audience with a "Pas de Deux" duo, perfectly executed by the principal dancers of the Paris Opera Ballet, Hortense Millet-Maurin and Jeremy-Loup Quer, and masterfully conducted by the 33-year-old maestro.

A delightful surprise awaited the audience at the premiere of "The Nutcracker" at the Athenian opera house on the evening of December 23rd. Yorgos Ziavras displayed masterful conducting, leading the Greek National Opera Orchestra with finesse and skill. Under his baton, the music soared to celestial heights, pushing the orchestra to its limits, captivating the packed opera house audience, leaving them utterly speechless.

"It is both an honor and a great pleasure to return to the Greek National Opera for the seventh year in a row. Working with the GNO Orchestra to perform this great and timeless classic for the second time is just an opportunity that I won't forget for a long time," said the young conductor.

Paris Opera Ballet Principals Hortense Millet-Maurin and Jeremy-Loup Quer were flown to Athens at the last minute following the sudden illness of the GNO Principals, who were originally scheduled to appear on stage both December 23 and 24, according to a GNO Ballet press release.

Hortense Millet-Maurin appeared as Princess Pirlipat and Jeremy-Loup Quer as the Prince. Under the masterful baton of Yorgos Ziavras, they gave a mesmerising performance that will surely be remembered in Athens for years to come.

Directed and choreographed by GNO Ballet Director Konstantinos Rigos, the performance of "The Nutcracker" offered a captivating presentation that resonated with audiences of all ages, breathing new life into the beloved story of Maria-Clara and her magical Christmas Eve journey.

The collaboration between Ziavras and Rigos brought a much-needed fresh and contemporary perspective to Tchaikovsky's beloved Christmas classic.



RELATED STORIES - Greece

1
Greek National Opera Cancels Performance of INTO THE WOODS Photo
Greek National Opera Cancels Performance of INTO THE WOODS

The Greek National Opera has cancelled a performance of its production of Into The Woods. The cancelled performance was set to take place on Wednesday 20 December, 2023, but was cancelled due to an illness among the cast.

2
Nadia Boulangers Opera LA VILLE MORTE Comes to GNO in January Photo
Nadia Boulanger's Opera LA VILLE MORTE Comes to GNO in January

The Greek National Opera (GNO) presents the Greek premiere of La Ville morte (The Dead City), the only opera composed by Nadia Boulanger—one of the most important conductors and music educators, and mentor to some of the greatest music figures of the 20th century—in collaboration with her mentor Raoul Pugno, to a libretto by Gabriele D'Annunzio.

3
THE NUTCRACKER Adds Performances at the Greek National Opera Photo
THE NUTCRACKER Adds Performances at the Greek National Opera

With tickets for the first seven performances of The Nutcracker now sold out, a full three weeks before the premiere, the Greek National Opera has announced two extra dates: 6 and 14 January 2024.

4
Mezzo Presents New Documentary on the Greek National Opera and the Stavros Niarchos Founda Photo
Mezzo Presents New Documentary on the Greek National Opera and the Stavros Niarchos Foundation

This November and December, the Greek National Opera has the honour of being featured on the international opera channel Mezzo Live HD. This major tribute to the only opera house in Greece will launch with the premiere of a new documentary on both the creative identity of the Greek National Opera and its support by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation.

